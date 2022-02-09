"Dude just pulled a Batman!": Twitch streamer is hilariously frightened while playing Dying Light 2

Twitch streamer Welyn hilariously got scared by "Batman" while playing the new game Dying Light 2, creating a perfect moment of hilarity.

Welyn is a Twitch streamer best known for having four-thousand hours of playtime in the survival multiplayer game Rust. He mostly streams games like Rust, Sea of Thieves, and Escape from Tarkov, but lately he has been enjoying the new game Dying Light 2.

Dying Light 2 is a zombie apocalypse survival game where players can kill zombies with creative weapons while using parkour to traverse diverse urban landscapes.

NPC in Dying Light 2 jumpscares streamer by seemingly teleporting behind him

While Welyn was playing the game, he was exploring an abandoned house trying to find supplies. During his search, he came across a healthy human survivor, who surprised the streamer as he thought that no one else was in the house.

"Is that a guy? There's just a dude, did he help-"

As he turned around to face the stranger again, he stopped mid-sentence in confusion. When he turned to face him, the stranger was nowhere to be seen.

As he stood in confusion wondering where the survivor had gone, Welyn suddenly realized that this situation is very similar to the comic book hero Batman. In adaptations of the comic series, Batman is often portrayed as elusive and mysterious, slinking away into the shadows while someone's back is turned.

"Yo, this dude just, like, pulled a Batman on me!"

Welyn then quickly turned around and was met face to face with the stranger, who was somehow standing directly behind him. This caused him to shriek in terror as he had just been unintentionally jumpscared by the game, swinging his weapon as he backed away from the stranger in fear.

The timing of the scare and the immediate cut off right as he screams makes this clip a truly hilarious moment. Users on Reddit shared their laughter, along with some who were just as scared as Welyn.

Whether they were scared alongside Welyn or laughed at the hilarious clip, it seems like those who watched all agree that this is one of the best they've ever seen.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul