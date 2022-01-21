Twitch streamer Poopernoodle’s reaction to fighting a gigantic spider in Skyrim VR is one for the ages

British streamer Poopernoodle was streaming Skyrim VR when she realized she would have to face her greatest fear up close and personal: Spiders.

Twitch streamer Poopernoodle decided to play the hit game Skyrim during her latest stream, but this wasn't any normal playthrough of the game. She was playing the VR version of the game, making the player traverse the dangerous yet beautiful landscape of the open-world game through a first-person perspective, creating an experience that truly puts you in the adventure.

During a specific part of the game, she had to delve deep into an ancient crypt filled with oversized rats, grave-robbing bandits, and revived corpses. She did well against all the foes that stood in her path, fighting them off with general ease and a bit of screaming if they got too close. However, she forgot that one massive obstacle still stood in her path, an enormous spider.

Once the streamer realized who her next opponent was, she tried her best to prepare herself to face one of her greatest fears. She slowly inched towards the doorway, frightened at what she had to face.

(Warning: Clip is VERY loud)

Poopernoodle screams in terror as she fights off a giant spider

Once the spider showed itself, Poopernoodle immediately started screaming, yelling at it to go away while blasting it with flames. The spider keeps its distance only for a moment before it leaps at the streamer, getting right in her face. She then turns away, frantically trying to kill the monstrous arachnid without looking at it.

The spider then backs up, preparing another pounce, but is killed while it is advancing forward. The corpse slides across the floor, landing right at the streamer's feet. She then takes off the headset and begins to calm herself down from the terrifying experience.

(Warning: Video is VERY loud)

Users on Reddit shared their reactions to the clip, most sympathizing that a giant spider in VR is much scarier than one might think.

While the spider may not seem like it's all that scary, the perspective of it towering over you certainly makes it much more terrifying. While the game still has spiders throughout its landscapes, none come close to the size of this gargantuan fiend. So if Poopernoodle decides to keep playing the game, she can find comfort that she won't have to deal with that ever again.

