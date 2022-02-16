Twitch streamer TheRealKnossi gets banned from the platform, fans in shock

Twitch streamer "TheRealKnossi" has been banned from Twitch today with no confirmation as to why he was banned or when the ban will be lifted.

Jens "TheRealKnossi" is one of Germany's biggest streamers on Twitch, pulling in around 1.6 million followers on Twitch alone. He is most popular for his gambling streams, where he showcases his skills as a poker player along with other casino games.

However, fans won't get to see his streams for an undetermined amount of time because he was just banned. While the reason for the ban is yet to be confirmed, fans claim it was a moment during his last stream when the streamer's girlfriend accidentally showed her underwear to the stream.

TheRealKnossi's ban might be for "accidental nudity"

Twitch recently banned another streamer named Zoil for this same mistake earlier this week, giving him a ban for "accidental nudity," which lasted one day.

Although we don't know the exact reason for the ban, TheRealKnossi's fans seem to believe it was for "accidental nudity," which would mean his ban would only last a day or two.

His German fans took to Twitter to try and figure out why he was banned, giving many insight into possible reasons as to why.

#Sharkuza @Sharkuza_ @drecksuser und es sollte ja keiner Clip machen… @TheRealKnossi Beispiel Mann hat jetzt seine Freundin in die Lüfte getragen und die Unterwäsche sieht man unter dem Rock Richtung Kamera , so passiert…kann jedem passieren hoffe der Ban geht nicht langeund es sollte ja keiner Clip machen… @drecksuser @TheRealKnossi Beispiel Mann hat jetzt seine Freundin in die Lüfte getragen und die Unterwäsche sieht man unter dem Rock Richtung Kamera , so passiert…kann jedem passieren hoffe der Ban geht nicht lange 😔 und es sollte ja keiner Clip machen…

"He carried his girlfriend into the air, where you could see the underwear under the skirt towards the camera, that's what happenned... We can hope the ban doesn't last long, also no one should make a clip..."

"Whats the reason?"

Banana_Loupe @Comoludius @liveandii @TiaraGorgon @StreamerBans @TheRealKnossi Hä was daran ein Grund zu bannen? Ist immer noch 187 mal besser als jede ASMR Streamerin @liveandii @TiaraGorgon @StreamerBans @TheRealKnossi Hä was daran ein Grund zu bannen? Ist immer noch 187 mal besser als jede ASMR Streamerin

"Is there a reason to ban? Still 187 times better than any ASMR streamer"

"Oh no, how tragic"

While it isn't certain, the overwhelming opinion of the fans who were on his stream is that it was the underwear incident that occurred yesterday. This would make TheRealKnossi the second victim of this ban type this week, but is it warranted?

When the streamer "Zoil" was banned for a similar reason, many fans pointed out that there are many other streamers that have very revealing clothing on while they stream. Does this new streak of bans mean that Twitch is taking a harsher stand on the subject, or will these other streamers that were brought up not be banned? We won't know until the next banned streamer.

