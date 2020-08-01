Twitch has been a part of the very core of the video game industry for a very long time. Not only does it enjoy some of the highest views out of every streaming platform out there today, but ever since the fall of Mixer, it has become the undisputed king of online video game content.

Twitch is currently home to some of the biggest online personalities you will find in competitive video games. From ‘summit1g’ and ‘TimTheTatMan’ to ‘Pokimane’, the list of notorious names never seems to truly end.

Even with the latest ban controversies surrounding ‘Dr.DisRespect’, ‘Hashinshin’, and ‘S1mple’ the popularity of the platform hardly wavered, and there are many gamers who enjoy tens and thousands of followers and subscribers.

So, on our list today, we will go over five Twitch streamers who have the highest subscriptions at the moment.

5 Twitch streamers with the highest number of subscribers right now

1. NICKMERCS (57,533 subscribers)

Nick 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff (Taken from Twitch)

Nick 'NICKMERCS' Kolcheff got a lot of his passion for esports from his father, who himself was an avid fan of the genre.

And though the streamer's early career began with Gears of War, he had soon taken up Call of Duty. He fell in love with the series and has some of the highest stream numbers in Modern Warfare.

Advertisement

NICKMERCS currently holds the first spot out of all the Twitch streamers when it comes to subscriptions.

He enjoys over 57K subscribers on his channel and is hailed as one of the best Twitch talents when it comes to shooters. He has dipped his fingers in Rainbow Six and Fortnite as well, and to no one’s surprise, he is incredibly good in both these games.

2. CriticalRole (52,442 subscribers)

CriticalRole (Taken from Twitch)

Even though this Twitch channel has the second-highest number of subscriptions, not many people have heard of it and know what it means for the wider Dungeons and Dragons community.

CriticalRole is not run by a single person but a group of storytellers who voice-act some of the best DnD tales you will ever hear.

The channel is run by “Dungeon Master Matthew Mercer and fellow accomplished voice actors Travis Willingham, Marisha Ray, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Sam Riegel, Liam O’Brien, and Laura Bailey”.

3. xQc (44,427 subscriptions)

Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel (Taken from Twitch)

Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is a former Overwatch professional who played for Dallas Fuel as a part of the game’s inaugural season.

However, he was released from the team over repeated controversies and later joined Gladiators as a sub. He even has Overwatch World Cup appearances for Team Canada in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

He now invests all of his time streaming on Twitch and creating a lot of video game content surrounding Overwatch, CS: GO and Minecraft.

He has recently also taken up streaming Riot Games’ Valorant, where he has over 100K average viewers.

4. TheRealKnosi (42,952 subscribers)

Jens ‘TheRealKnossi’ Knossalla (Taken from Twitch)

It’s not every day that you see an online Poker master on a top Twitch streamers list.

But Jens ‘TheRealKnossi’ Knossalla is one gambler who is right up there with the Call of Duty and Overwatch pros when it comes to enjoying an insane number of subscriptions.

The German is the 4th Twitch personality on our list who has made a name for himself by streaming games like ‘Poker’, ‘Casino’, ‘IRL’ and ‘Blackjack’ over the years.

Jens does a lot of ‘Just Chatting’ sessions as well, which gets an average viewership count of 4,370.

5. Gladd (41,785 Subscribers)

Sean ‘Gladd’ Gallagher (Taken from Twitch)

Sean ‘Gladd’ Gallagher is one of the biggest Destiny 2 streamers out there today.

Gladd had begun playing games as a child on an Atari system and later moved on to Nintendo 64, where he enjoyed a variety of Super Mario titles.

His first introduction to the FPS genre came in the form of Call of Duty. He fell in love with shooters since then, with Destiny 2 being the IP he keeps coming back to.