Street Fighter 6 “Capcom ID not working or stuck in loop” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Street Fighter 6 has had an incredibly successful launch with everyone in the community absolutely loving the new franchise entry that Capcom has brought to the table. While the gameplay is incredible, not everyone is able to have a great time in the title due to some performance issues that seem to be occurring. One of the more popular problems is the “Capcom ID not working” and the “Capcom ID stuck in loop” error.

When this error occurs, you will not be able to sign into the game with your Capcom account ID, and the game will either shut down or kick you back to the login screen. Occasionally, it will also stay stuck on the loop, forcing you to force close the application.

It’s one of the more annoying issues to deal with in the fighting game, and it has no permanent fix apart from a few temporary workarounds.

Fixing “Capcom ID not working” error in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 brings quality net code, online gameplay, and a wealth of options for players of all skill levels.

If you are facing the “Capcom ID is not working” error even after logging into Street Fighter 6, then you will need to retry the entire login process.

After logging out, you can try the linking process again, where you will be required to put in the details of your Capcom ID with the help of a QR code.

You can do this by:

Using your phone to scan the QR code or enter the provided URL in your browser, which will take you to the Capcom ID page. There you will be required to enter the correct details and log in.

You will then receive an email requesting to verify the details along with the platform to which you will be linking the ID.

Once the verification is done, you can log back unless the Street Fighter 6 servers are seeing a surge and you are stuck in the Capcom ID verification loop.

Fixing “Capcom ID verification stuck in loop” error

If the game is stuck on a ID verification loop for you, then here are some things that you can try to deal with the issue:

1) Restart the game

Restarting the game is likely to fix the loop error in the game. While it might not seem like much of a fix on the surface, many in the community were able to solve the issue by just restarting it on their platforms.

2) Check server status

Check if the Street Fighter 6 servers are working optimally. It’s likely that the servers are down and seeing a high surge of log-ins, causing the ID verification loop. If the issue is from Capcom’s end, then you must wait it out before the servers are stable again.

3) Wait for an update

As the servers of the game are facing a lot of issues on launch, it’s very likely that the developers will be implementing a lot of patches and hotfixes, and you will need to keep the game updated frequently.

