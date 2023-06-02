Street Fighter 6 “communication error” 40606-10005 R118C-0-0: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Street Fighter 6 has officially gone live for all regions and platforms. The latest Street Fighter entry is arguably turning out to be the best fighting game in recent years. With a tonne of single-player content to complete, as well as a fleshed-out Fighting Grounds, there is a lot in the game that can attract those who are new to the genre.

While many players can already experience everything Street Fighter 6 has to offer, some are facing issues with the title’s performance.

One of these problems is the “communication error” 40606-10005 R118C-0-0 code. This usually occurs when there is an issue with the game’s servers or with the player's internet connection. There is no permanent fix to the problem apart from a few temporary workarounds.

Today’s guide goes over some of the things that you can do to try and deal with the “communication error” 40606-10005 R118C-0-0 code in Street Fighter 6.

All you need to know about fixing the “communication error” 40606-10005 R118C-0-0 code in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter @StreetFighter We are currently experiencing an issue where Custom Rooms cannot be created. Custom Rooms will be limited in usage while we look into this. We apologize for any inconveniences. We are currently experiencing an issue where Custom Rooms cannot be created. Custom Rooms will be limited in usage while we look into this. We apologize for any inconveniences.

As mentioned earlier, there are no permanent solutions to this error code in Street Fighter 6. Here are a few things that you might want to try out to deal with it temporarily:

1) Restarting the game

One of the best ways to deal with the “communication error” 40606-10005 R118C-0-0 code is to straight up restart the game. Irrespective of which platform you are playing the fighting game on, restarting it seems to have helped many players who were facing the same issue.

2) Checking for the game servers

It’s likely that the game’s servers themselves are down. If this is the case, you will have to wait until they are back up again. Capcom usually tweets about maintenance schedules and server downtimes when it comes to their multiplayer titles. You can follow the official Street Fighter Twitter account for more information on outages and downtimes.

3) Check your internet connection

The issue could also be from your end. If this is the case, you might want to restart your router. It’s one of the best ways to deal with connectivity issues from your end, and it will likely solve most of the error codes that you face in Street Fighter 6.

Try playing other multiplayer games to check if your internet is still acting up. If that is the case, you will have to reach out to your service provider.

4) Re-install the game

While this might seem like a drastic step, it has actually worked for many players who have been facing the “communication error” 40606-10005 R118C-0-0 code. So, if you are persistently getting this message while trying to log in, you can try installing the game from scratch once again.

