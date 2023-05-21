Street Fighter 6 ranked system explained: Rank tiers, League Points, penalties, and more

With Street Fighter 6, Capcom has looked to introduce a fair bit of new quality-of-life features to the ranking system. It has been entirely revamped with more tiers and bonuses to help those new to the franchise have an easier time ranking up and benefit from some of the fresh additions. Street Fighter 6 also features a League Point system, with each tier in the game coming with its own bonuses and penalties.

Street Fighter @StreetFighter With unpredictable projectiles and numerous ways to attack while moving forward, Juri is an aggressive character with a sadistic streak who excels at keeping opponents off-kilter and beneath her heel. With unpredictable projectiles and numerous ways to attack while moving forward, Juri is an aggressive character with a sadistic streak who excels at keeping opponents off-kilter and beneath her heel. https://t.co/yVTq4RFbxM

Additionally, placement matches will also be something to look forward to, after completing which you will be placed in a ranked tier based on your performance.

Today’s guide will therefore take a deeper look at Street Fighter 6’s ranked system and go over some of the bigger features that Capcom has decided to introduce with the new franchise entry.

Street Fighter 6 rank guide: How does the system work

As mentioned, there are indeed a lot of features that the developers have added to the new franchise entry, and the list below will be going over each of them:

1) All Street Fighter 6 rank tiers

The latest franchise entry will be dropping with eight rank tiers, each of which will come with its own sub divisions and tiers. Here is the list of all the tiers in the game:

Rookie

Iron

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Diamond

Master

Street Fighter @StreetFighter Ken is an aggressive character with a ton of powerful kicks to control space on the screen, and plenty of ways to rush the opponent down and overwhelm their defenses. Ken is an aggressive character with a ton of powerful kicks to control space on the screen, and plenty of ways to rush the opponent down and overwhelm their defenses. https://t.co/23IoZVHdL3

2) What is rank placement in Street Fighter 6 and how does it work?

You will not be immediately provided with a competitive rank as soon as you drop into the game. As such, you will be required to play 10 placement matches, which will then determine the rank tier that will be the best for you.

The placement system is incredibly intuitive as it will also allow you to pick a skill level that you feel you possess in fighting games. These are as follows:

Beginner

Novice

Intermediate

Advanced

Once you have selected a preferred skill level, you will need to play through all 10 placements matches. Depending on how you perform, you will then be placed in one of the various ranks and sub-tiers.

Capcom has introduced a new bonus and penalty system for each ranked tier in the game.

3) How is your rank determined in Street Fighter 6?

Street Fighter @StreetFighter In an effort to improve the Ranked Match experience, League Points will be separated by individual character.



We hope this makes you feel more inspired to try a new character! In an effort to improve the Ranked Match experience, League Points will be separated by individual character. We hope this makes you feel more inspired to try a new character! https://t.co/7zlZYdL8ds

Your rank in the game will be determined for every single character that you play in the competitive mode. Hence, you will be required to individually rank up, and it will largely depend on the skill that you have with that particular character.

Hence, even if you have reached Master with one character, you will need to go through the 10 game placements again and be placed in a rank tier upon choosing a new one. Thereby, you will have to fight your way up the ladder once again.

4) How will League Points work in Street Fighter 6?

League Points are what you will need to earn in order to move through the various rank tiers in the game. You will earn more points if you win, and depending on the tier you are in, your points may get removed with every loss.

This system is in place to reward those who are new to fighting games and to the franchise. However, those higher up in rank will have to struggle quite a bit to keep their position on the ladder.

Street Fighter @StreetFighter Battle Tutorial Tips

Battle Hub Match Tips will be displayed when accessing cabinets in the Battle Hub for the first time. Play the Battle Tutorial by pressing △ / Y / T on this screen. Find the control method that suits you. The Battle Tutorial can be replayed anytime. [9/12] Battle Tutorial Tips Battle Hub Match Tips will be displayed when accessing cabinets in the Battle Hub for the first time. Play the Battle Tutorial by pressing △ / Y / T on this screen. Find the control method that suits you. The Battle Tutorial can be replayed anytime. [9/12] https://t.co/q5lC531XSL

5) All Street Fighter 6 ranked bonuses and penalties

As mentioned, depending on the rank tier you are in, you will be eligible to either gain bonuses for your performance or a penalty. Here is how the system works for each of the rank tiers in the game:

Rookie:

Win streak bonus

League Points lost on defeat

Iron:

Win streak bonus

League demotion

One-time rank-down protection enabled

Bronze:

Win streak bonus

League demotion

One-time rank-down protection enabled

Silver:

Win streak bonus

League demotion

One-time rank-down protection enabled

Gold:

Win streak bonus

League demotion

One-time rank-down protection enabled

Platinum:

League demotion enabled

One-time rank-down protection enabled

No win streak bonus

Diamond:

League demotion enabled

One-time rank-down protection enabled

No win streak bonus

Master

No league demotion

No win streak bonus

Capcom has looked to introduce a much fair ranked system in the latest Street Fighter franchise entry, which will help beginners as well as veterans by rewarding their individual skill levels.

