Street Fighter 6 Sagat: Tips and tricks to keep in mind

Sagat is back in Street Fighter 6 and I couldn’t be happier! He handles a bit differently from previous versions of the King of Muay Thai, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. In particular, changes to how Tiger Shots work, along with some great tools to get in, apply pressure, and deal tons of damage without a whole lot of work make for an enjoyable experience.

Ad

While I still have a lot to learn about Sagat in terms of combos, I’ve spent some time with him, as well as going online to see what appears to work and not work. I’ve got a few tips that may help you get the most out of Sagat in Street Fighter 6, now that he’s here with Season 3.

Tips and tricks for using Sagat in Street Fighter 6

First and foremaster, if you’re going to play Sagat in Street Fighter 6, take advantage of his great normals! Whether you’re playing on Classic or Modern, he’s got solid buttons all around; though Classic has way more options, naturally.

Ad

Trending

Getting in on a good Sagat will not be a fun time (Image via Capcom)

In Classic, the King has a pair of pretty solid anti-air Command Normals: Back+HP and Forward+HK. Neutral HK is another solid pick, it just depends on the range of the jumping player. I recommend fiddling with them to get their range down, and anytime someone jumps in, just punish them.

Ad

Another suggestion for Sagat players in Street Fighter 6 is to take note of the changes to Tiger Shot. Tiger Shot is still a remarkably oppressive tool, and allows you to zone people out with ease. However, instead of using all six buttons to juggle Tiger Shot, now you just use punches. LP is crouching Tiger Shot, and MP/HP are both standing Tiger Shot.

Another important thing to keep in mind is that OD Standing Tiger Shot can hit crouching players, whereas normal Standing Tiger Shot cannot. Plus it’s a knockback, so you can link Tiger Shot into Tiger Cannon, one of Sagat’s supers.

Ad

With proper use of Tiger Shots, you can force 'em to jump through hoops at the Tiger Shot Circus (Image via Capcom)

Even if there were minor changes, it remains one of the best tools in your kit to keep people out. Then, when they try to jump over, you can just smash them with an anti-air, or his OD Tiger Uppercut - which is fully invincible.

Ad

Take the time to learn Sagat’s powerful target combos in Street Fighter 6! They do solid damage, are easy to pull off, and are a good place to start with the character:

Middle Step Kick: MK -> HK

Tiger Sting: HP -> HK

Tiger Slash: Crouching MP -> HP

Tiger Rise: Crouching MP -> HK

Not to mention, they look pretty cool, they are reliable button combos that you could potentially link into other favorable situations for you. Another thing to note about Sagat is that Tiger Knee Crush can be made plus on block with the right spacing. Then you can use OD Tiger Knee Crush to carry someone into the corner, and is a combo extender in the corner. I also appreciate it not being a DP motion anymore, but that’s just me.

Ad

The Tiger Knee Crush is such a powerful move, whether OD or not (Image via Capcom)

Tiger Nexus -> Tiger Nova is such an amazing part of Sagat’s kit. Tiger Nexus is a new move that steps in with a powerful kick, and allows you to follow up with forward+kick. Each one has a different effect.

Ad

LK (Mighty Tiger) is an overhead that can’t be blocked while crouching, and MK (Greedy Tiger) is a high-targeting attack and allows you to move before your opponent, even when blocked. However, I think Tiger Nova is probably the best because not only does it allow you to move before your opponent, you can also use it to follow-up or end combos, thanks to the launcher.

I’m also a fan of this move because it feels like it can really apply pressure and force your opponents onto the defensive. Thanks to it having three unique follow-ups, they have to be ready for just about anything.

Ad

Modern Sagat looks to be promising. There are already 60% or so damage combos floating around (Image via Capcom)

Finally, I also recommend at least taking a look at Modern Sagat in Street Fighter 6. He keeps most of his useful buttons, and has one or two strong anti-airs available (HK and Back+HP). It definitely takes some getting used to if you played Sagat in previous games, but I am a fan of Modern, and think he could be a lot of fun.

Ad

His auto-combos are solid, and after watching one of my favorite Modern combo producers (Hidden Juice Village ASAP Dream), it looks like he’s got a lot of really powerful Modern combos you could utilize in Street Fighter 6 Season 3.

Sagat is now available in Street Fighter 6 Season 3, and at first play and first glance, feels remarkably powerful. His normals are solid, his walk speed is great for a character of his size, and he’s got more than enough tools to force people to play his game. If only he could've dropped before EVO 2025; we could have seen what this character could really do.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.