Street Fighter 6 x Onitsuka Tiger item drop - Collab date, rewards, and more

Capcom has announced a collaboration between their latest release, Street Fighter 6, and the fashion brand Onitsuka Tiger, which is renowned for its luxury footwear. Players can claim some exclusive DLCs in-game, which include Onitsuka Tiger's ENDACTUS model shoes.

Street Fighter 6 places heavy emphasis on character customization and hence offers several cosmetic options for each fighter and player's avatar. The newly added collab items will expand the range even further.

Capcom collaborating with a brand to celebrate their new game is not surprising, as the Japanese publisher has done the same for many of its flagship titles. Onitsuka Tiger and Street Fighter have also created an IRL pair of exclusive sneakers, which will be available from June 6, 2023.

When can you download the free Street Fighter 6 x Onitsuka Tiger DLCs?

The Street Fighter x Onitsuka Tiger collaboration features a set of in-game cosmetics themed on the latter's recently announced "ENDACTUS" model of shoes. In a post on their website, Onitsuka Tiger stated:

"The new model ENDACTUS™ shoe is decorated with the Onitsuka Tiger logo on the left heel and the Street Fighter logo on the right heel. There are various unique details, including the sole with a rugged impression, the square toe shape, and the Onitsuka Tiger Stripes expressed by stitching."

The company also addressed the availability of the in-game cosmetics.

"All Street Fighter 6 game players will have access to a digital representation of the shoe for a limited period, beginning on June 2, 2023, and ending on June 30, 2023. Please enjoy this collaboration by wearing it on your avatar."

You can access all the Onitsuka Tiger-themed cosmetics starting today, up until June 30, 2023. Head to the Battle Hub mode in Street Fighter 6 and check the in-game messages in the hub to claim the free items.

What are the rewards included as part of the Street Fighter 6 x Onitsuka Tiger collab?

As part of the collaboration between Onitsuka Tiger and Street Fighter, Capcom is giving away four pieces of in-game cosmetics, which you can use to customize your avatar. Themed on Onitsuka Tiger's upcoming ENDACTUS line-up, they include:

Two t-shirts

Two set of sneakers, which are replicas of the upcoming ENDACTUS line-up of sports footwear

Street Fighter 6 is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

