The best ways to get and use Fighter Coins in Street Fighter 6

Street Fighter 6 is a top-notch fighting game comprising a varied roster with a great mix of fan-favorite characters and new fighters. You can immerse yourself in practicing the game or delve into competitive matches online with other players around the globe. You will come across some new aspects in Street Fighter 6, like the Fighter Coins.

These are a form of premium currency in the game that allows you to acquire cosmetic items. Tons of unlockables can be obtained from simply playing the game organically, but Fighter Coins are ideal for avid fans who wish to get their hands on every cosmetic of their favorite Street Fighter 6 character.

How to get Fighter Coins in Street Fighter 6

You can invest countless hours honing your skills in various game modes of Street Fighter 6 and learn every character’s attack patterns and combo moves. The game is also packed with cosmetic items like Costumes, Emotes, and more. Fighter Coins is a premium currency that can be bought with real money.

It should be noted that it is an optional endeavor and doesn’t impact any gameplay or progression. If you are an avid fan who wishes to try out every cosmetic item for any of your favorite characters and express your personal style in online matches, then you can buy Fighter Coins.

You can buy Fighter Coins for real money from the in-game shop (Image via Capcom)

You can get them by following these steps:

Navigate to the Multi Menu using the options button (on PlayStation). You must then select the Shop menu. This opens up a list of options to purchase Costumes, Emotes, and more. Scroll to the last option, Fighter Coins, which will lead you to the platform’s store page (In the case of PlayStation consoles, the PS Store opens up). Select your desired quantity of Fighter Coins and follow the payment instructions to conclude the transaction.

How to use Fighter Coins in Street Fighter 6

Once you acquire the necessary amount of Fighter Coins, you can freely peruse the shop for your desired item. You can buy Costumes, explore various Color options, peruse Stickers, and choose your favorite Emote.

Apart from Fighter Coins, another in-game currency called Drive Tickets can be used to obtain some cosmetic items.

However, there are some goodies that you can only buy with the help of Fighter Coins.

At the time of writing this article, there is no way of obtaining Fighter Coins by playing the game organically, so if you find a costume or an emote you admire, you will have to spend some real money to get the coins first.

Street Fighter 6 comprises a World Tour mode that enables you to explore an open world and find various Masters like Blanka, Marisa, Chun-Li, and many others. You can unlock a set of costumes by progressing in this mode if you wish to avoid spending any real money on the game.

