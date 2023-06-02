Every character height and age in Street Fighter 6 

Street Fighter is an iconic franchise developed and published by Capcom. The seventh installment of the franchise was released recently, titled Street Fighter 6. Much like its predecessors, the game stays true to its core, featuring dynamic combat that differs from character to character. Street Fighter 6 is focused on giving an adrenaline rush to players with its fast-paced and exciting gameplay courtesy of various characters.

The latest installment has a roster of 18 characters featuring the return of iconic characters and new faces ready to shake things up and make a name for themselves. There are also four characters which will be released later as downloadable content. This article will list the ages and heights of the current Street Fighter 6 lineup.

Here are all the Street Fighter 6 characters with their ages and heights

1) Blanka

Blanka comes from Brazil with the ability to summon electricity (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : 57

: 57 Height: 6'4" (193cm)

2) Chun-Li

Chun-Li is one of the most iconic video game characters (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : 55

: 55 Height: 5'7" (170cm)

3) Cammy

Cammy is a popular character known for her immense love of cats (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : 49

: 49 Height: 5'4" (164cm)

4) Dee Jay

Dee Jay is an extremely upbeat character filled with positivity (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : 57 years

: 57 years Height: 6'0½" (184cm)

5) Dhalsim

Dhalsim hails from the Indian state of Kerala (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : 70

: 70 Height: 5'9" (176cm)

6) E. Honda

E Honda is a sumo fighter known for upholding his tradition (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : 62

: 62 Height: 6'1" (185cm) with chonmage

7) Guile

Guile enters a new phase in the Street Fighter timeline after destroying Shadaloo (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : 62

: 62 Height: 6'0" (182cm)

8) Juri Han

Juri Han is a femme fatale specializing in Taekwondo (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : 38

: 38 Height: 5'5" (165cm)

9) Ken Masters

Ken is one of the original heroes of the Street Fighter franchise (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : 58

: 58 Height: 5'9" (175 cm)

10) Luke

Luke made his debut in Street Fighter 5 (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : Mid-to-late 20s (Estimated)

: Mid-to-late 20s (Estimated) Height: 6'1" (185 cm)

11) Ryu

Ryu is the poster boy of the Street Fighter franchise (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : 58

: 58 Height: 5'9" (175cm)

12) Zangief

The Russian powerhouse returns in Street Fighter 6 (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : 67

: 67 Height: 7' (214cm)

13) Jamie

Jamie is a Hong-Kong based drunk boxing expert (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : Mid-to-late 20s (Estimated)

: Mid-to-late 20s (Estimated) Height: 5'9" (174 cm)

14) JP

JP is the leader of the newly introduced terrorist group, Amnesia (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : Mid-to-late 60s (Estimated)

: Mid-to-late 60s (Estimated) Height: 6'3” (191 cm)

15) Kimberly

Kimberly is an African-American with a unique spin on Bushin-ryu Ninjutsu (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : Early-to-mid 20s (Estimated)

: Early-to-mid 20s (Estimated) Height: 5'6" (168 cm)

16) Lily

Lily makes her Street Fighter debut in Street Fighter 6 (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : 18-21 (Estimated)

: 18-21 (Estimated) Height: 5'3" (160cm)

17) Manon

Manon is a French Judoka World Champion (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : Mid-to-late 30s (Estimated)

: Mid-to-late 30s (Estimated) Height: 5'9” (175 cm)

18) Marisa

Marisa is an Italian powerhouse making her debut in Street Fighter 6 (Image via Street Fighter)

Age : Mid-to-late 30s (Estimated)

: Mid-to-late 30s (Estimated) Height: 6'8” (203 cm)

19) Akuma (DLC)

Age : Early-to-mid 50s (Estimated)

: Early-to-mid 50s (Estimated) Height: 5'10" (177cm)

20) Ed (DLC)

Age : Early-to-mid 30s (Estimated)

: Early-to-mid 30s (Estimated) Height: 6'0" (182 cm)

21) Rashid (DLC)

Age : Early-to-mid 30s (Estimated)

: Early-to-mid 30s (Estimated) Height: 5'10" (178 cm)

22) Aki (DLC)

Age : Early-to-mid 40s (Estimated)

: Early-to-mid 40s (Estimated) Height: 5'8" to 6'1" (172cm-185cm) (Estimated)

Street Fighter 6 was released on June 2, 2023, and was made available for play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, and Microsoft Windows via Steam. Fans can purchase this highly exciting fighting game for a price of $59.99.

The game has clean graphics and the option to create a custom character of your own liking. It also has a single-player mode focused on the characters' stories called the World Tour.

Fans who enjoy fighting games and looking to have thrilling and fun times should definitely pick up the latest addition to the iconic fighting game franchise.

