Every character height and age in Street Fighter 6 

Street Fighter is an iconic franchise developed and published by Capcom. The seventh installment of the franchise was released recently, titled Street Fighter 6. Much like its predecessors, the game stays true to its core, featuring dynamic combat that differs from character to character. Street Fighter 6 is focused on giving an adrenaline rush to players with its fast-paced and exciting gameplay courtesy of various characters.
The latest installment has a roster of 18 characters featuring the return of iconic characters and new faces ready to shake things up and make a name for themselves. There are also four characters which will be released later as downloadable content. This article will list the ages and heights of the current Street Fighter 6 lineup.
Here are all the Street Fighter 6 characters with their ages and heights
1) Blanka
- Age: 57
- Height: 6'4" (193cm)
2) Chun-Li
- Age: 55
- Height: 5'7" (170cm)
3) Cammy
- Age: 49
- Height: 5'4" (164cm)
4) Dee Jay
- Age: 57 years
- Height: 6'0½" (184cm)
5) Dhalsim
- Age: 70
- Height: 5'9" (176cm)
6) E. Honda
- Age: 62
- Height: 6'1" (185cm) with chonmage
7) Guile
- Age: 62
- Height: 6'0" (182cm)
8) Juri Han
- Age: 38
- Height: 5'5" (165cm)
9) Ken Masters
- Age: 58
- Height: 5'9" (175 cm)
10) Luke
- Age: Mid-to-late 20s (Estimated)
- Height: 6'1" (185 cm)
11) Ryu
- Age: 58
- Height: 5'9" (175cm)
12) Zangief
- Age: 67
- Height: 7' (214cm)
13) Jamie
- Age: Mid-to-late 20s (Estimated)
- Height: 5'9" (174 cm)
14) JP
- Age: Mid-to-late 60s (Estimated)
- Height: 6'3” (191 cm)
15) Kimberly
- Age: Early-to-mid 20s (Estimated)
- Height: 5'6" (168 cm)
16) Lily
- Age: 18-21 (Estimated)
- Height: 5'3" (160cm)
17) Manon
- Age: Mid-to-late 30s (Estimated)
- Height: 5'9” (175 cm)
18) Marisa
- Age: Mid-to-late 30s (Estimated)
- Height: 6'8” (203 cm)
19) Akuma (DLC)
- Age: Early-to-mid 50s (Estimated)
- Height: 5'10" (177cm)
20) Ed (DLC)
- Age: Early-to-mid 30s (Estimated)
- Height: 6'0" (182 cm)
21) Rashid (DLC)
- Age: Early-to-mid 30s (Estimated)
- Height: 5'10" (178 cm)
22) Aki (DLC)
- Age: Early-to-mid 40s (Estimated)
- Height: 5'8" to 6'1" (172cm-185cm) (Estimated)
Street Fighter 6 was released on June 2, 2023, and was made available for play on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, and Microsoft Windows via Steam. Fans can purchase this highly exciting fighting game for a price of $59.99.
The game has clean graphics and the option to create a custom character of your own liking. It also has a single-player mode focused on the characters' stories called the World Tour.
Fans who enjoy fighting games and looking to have thrilling and fun times should definitely pick up the latest addition to the iconic fighting game franchise.