Street Fighter 6 settings you need to change before playing

Capcom just launched Street Fighter 6, the latest addition to its famous fighting game series. This open-world fighting game has instantly excited all Street Fighter fans. The Street Fighter series was launched on 12 August 1987 as an arcade game and immediately gained popularity. This game is made on Capcom's famous RE Engine, initially designed for Resident Evil series games.

The Street Fighter 6 is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Windows PC, and Taito Type X4 arcades. It features all the classic characters like Ryu, Luke, Chun-Li, and new characters include Kimberly, Manon, Lily, and more. This game has three modes: Fighting Ground, World Tour, and Battle Hub. It also has three control schemes: Classic, Modern, and Dynamic.

Street FIghters is a pretty graphics-intensive AAA title. Players must adjust the settings wisely for the best gaming experience. And a few other settings options can significantly affect your overall gameplay experience and improve your focus. Whether you are new to the game or a veteran Street Fighter fan, we will recommend the best settings for Street Fighter 6 and how to adjust them.

Best Street Fighter 6 settings and how to change them

First of all, let's check out some of the important control settings that you need to change:

If you are a controller user, go to Controls > P1/P2 Control Settings. Turn off the "Button Release Input." Turning it on makes game characters execute a move only when the controller button is released. And if anyone is not used to it, it will make their entire control scheme pretty weird.

Go to Controls > Avatar Battle Control Type, and select your preferred control mode (Classic or Modern). Many people don't know about this option or miss it.

Again, controller users who don't like physical vibration should go to Controls > Other Input Settings and turn off "Controller Vibration."

Here are some important display and graphics settings you need to change for smoother gameplay:

Go to Graphics settings. Scroll till you find the "Input Delay Reduction" option and turn it off. The "Input Delay Reduction" option acts like V-Sync and may cause issues like screen tearing. Turning it off has proven to be resulting in smoother gameplay.

Many people prefer to turn off the motion blur on such competitive games. To do that, go to Graphics > Basic Graphics Settings, and turn off the "Motion Blur" option.

Go to Display > Basic Display Settings, and turn off the "Screen Shake." It may cause an interruption in focus and nausea to some players.

If you are looking forward to fully enjoying the "World Tour" mode. Go to Display > Basic Display Settings, and turn off the "Limit World Battles to 30 FPS" option. It is pretty self-explanatory and will result in smoother World Tour battles.

As mentioned before, Street Fighter 6 is a pretty resource-demanding game. So, if you are having any issues with the FPS, you can try turning off "Screen Space Reflection," "Depth of Field Effect," and "Ambient Occlusion" from Basic Graphics Settings.

Keep that in mind; this article suggests some general settings to improve your overall gameplay experience, which might not apply to everyone. You have to change some settings depending on your preference.

These were the best settings available for the Street Fighter 6. This game has received impressive ratings from all the renowned video game journals. So, without further delay, adjust your game's settings, and delve deep into the action-packed world of Street Fighter.

