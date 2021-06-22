How to defend in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Street Fighter V is definitely the most offense oriented game in the franchise. Until season 5, it lacked defensive options, and the deliberate input lag introduced in the game made it hard for people who depend on reactions to defend in the game.

However, as the game enters the final stage of support and is at its most refined state yet, the way defense works in the game has also improved drastically, especially with the introduction of V-Shift.

While V-Shift is one of the best defensive options, it doesn’t mean that the rest of the tools provided by the game are obsolete. This guide will go into how to make the best of the defensive tools of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition.

Street Fighter V: How to improve defense

To simplify things, defense in Street Fighter V revolves around two things: fundamental movement & blocking, and the exclusive defensive mechanics of the game (V-Shift and V-reversals).

Fundamental defensive options

There are four things for players to keep in mind in Street Fighter V as well

Blocking

It's the most obvious defensive tool in the lot, so there’s no need to explore much into it. Players can block mix ups better if they know the different block-strings characters in Street Fighter V are capable of. Blocking will improve with practice and learning about the characters.

Throwing

The essential offensive tool used to punish excessive blocking in Street Fighter V should be utilized to stop itself. Players must be ready for tech throws by becoming familiar with block-strings and being able to bait them.

Another way to avoid throws is by jabbing to check the opponents movement. Jabbing will keep the opponent away and prevent any attempts to dash in.

Using mobility to move away from the offense

The idea of using mobility is less obvious than it appears. Many beginners and even some seasoned players in Street Fighter V make the horrible mistake of not using movement as a means of escape.

When players learn to identify their turn in the game, they can better understand whether they should move aggressively or react to the opponent. There’s no generalized movement to escape every move. Some moves require the player to jump forward, some neutral-jump, some backdash, etc.

In general, being able to dodge moves can be hugely advantageous to counter-attack.

Being mindful of frame-traps

As some may already know, moves can be safe or unsafe on block. Therefore it is not wise to mash buttons at an opponent who just used a safe move.

Some opponents in Street Fighter V deliberately use moves that players tend to make the mistake of trying to punish after blocking, and score an easy counter-hit. Learning the different frame-traps a character is capable of will help understand when buttons should and shouldn’t be pressed.

Street Fighter V’s exclusive defensive options

V-Reversals

V-Reversals work similar to dead-angles in Guilty Gear, and counters in King Of Fighters. While in block stun, they can be used to halt or escape the opponent’s offense. The major difference between Street Fighter V and the above mentioned games however is that V-Reversals vary between characters.

This guide won’t go into every character’s V-Reversal and it’s better to look up those specifics on a wiki. But in general, a V-Reversal will either:

Knock the opponent down with a hit if they commit to their offense

Escape the opponent’s offense by crossing-up or dashing away.

V-Reversals also reset the stun-gauge and can help escape super moves. The resource used in exchange for this is one bar of V-gauge. They can be activated by pressing forward and all three punch/kick buttons while blocking.

V-Shift

The latest defensive option introduced in season 5 of Street Fighter V charges only half a bar of V-Gauge but gives a slow-motion invincible backdash to whiff-punish moves and back out of the offense.

Another way of looking at V-Shift is as an EX backdash. There’s more recovery to it, and it allows for many more options after the player backs away. V-Shift can be activated by pressing MK and HP simultaneously.

