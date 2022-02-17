Submerged: Hidden Depths PC preview - Wind Waker Redux

In 2015, "Submerged" from indie developer Uppercut Games was launched to decent reviews. It focused around a sister-brother pair exploring a post-apocalyptic Earth that has been flooded due to global warming. The sister sets out on a lone boat, searching for medical supplies to heal the wounded brother.

Exploration was a vital element of the game, with Miku, the sister, maneuvering the boat around the waterways, dotted with partly submerged skyscrapers, towers, and other architecture all reclaimed by nature. Meanwhile, land exploration revolves around 3D platforming and puzzle-solving.

A sequel titled "Submerged: Hidden Depths" was released exclusively for Google Stadia in 2020 - and it's now making its way to other platforms. So how does this not-so-new entry pan out? This preview covers just the first hour of the game, which still gives a good idea of the whole thing.

Submerged: Hidden Depths charts familiar waters

The rising water levels have swallowed everything, leading to a world of ruin (Image via Submerged: Hidden Depths)

The sequel takes place after the events of the first game. It starts with a bit of a backstory setting up the premise of this new journey. Miku recalls past stories about the "Mass" that arose out of the oceans after the world was engulfed. This mysterious entity gobbled up life and replaced them with hollow imitations which now inhabit the world.

In the process, Miku also gained an ability after coming into contact with the Mass, which allowed her to eradicate gunks of black substances clinging to various places on the map. However, Taku is wary of the "gift", fearing it would create a rift in their relationship.

A gift of peace... or doom? (Image via Submerged: Hidden Depths)

This latest installment plays pretty much the same as its predecessor, for starters. Miku will once again explore the flooded world scape with her brother Taku in tow, who has now grown up to be a teen.

The motorized boat is their only medium of traversing vast stretches of water, and she retains her telescope from the first game to allow marking locations in the overworld.

Players' means of travel will be a handy motorized boat (Image via Submerged: Hidden Depths)

The map is decently sized, and while I didn't check every corner, I came across several points of interest. For example, Relics unlock new Gallery items, and Landmarks unveil locations recorded in the Journal - where players can keep track of everything they've uncovered.

Like frogs and birds, Miku and Taku will also encounter various creatures thriving in this timeless land. Other collectibles are more substantial, like Diaries (which flesh out the narrative with small excerpts about past events) and Upgrades (that increase the boat's speed).

There's something weird going on here (Image via Submerged: Hidden Depths)

But when Miku isn't exploring, she'll be traversing the ruined remains of the long-lost civilization. The core objective is to "activate" the Seeds. A handful of buildings on the map act as mini-dungeons, each with a host of puzzle and platforming segments.

They also have a large green ball that must be placed on the main "corrupted" pedestal to help cleanse the environment of the dark substance that has taken over the world.

These dungeons are simple but intricately designed (Image via Submerged: Hidden Depths)

During my 60 minute playthrough, I cleared two such dungeons. Both have different level designs but maintain the same core formula of collecting Diaries, new Styles (for Miku, Taku, and the boat), and solving puzzles, often centering around activating levers and unlocking passages. The platforming has Miku scale walls, jumping across platforms, and flying across ziplines.

The game is quite scenic at times (Image via Submerged: Hidden Depths)

What's notable here is that there is no combat in the game. Submerged: Hidden Depths is a chill experience without any threat or restrictions to worry about - so fans expecting this to be a Legend of Zelda or Darksiders replacement will be disappointed. Puzzles and platforming are equally serene but will lack challenges for most people.

The cutscenes employ a depth-of-field effect for cinematic flair (Image via Submerged: Hidden Depths)

Visually, the game is pleasant to look at, with detailed character models, densely detailed environments and great lighting. This Unreal Engine-powered game also has weather and day/night cycles. The cutscenes are well animated and even feature voiceovers in a fictional language.

Overall, it may not be pushing the technical envelope, but it is artistically solid. Paired together with gameplay, it's a very safe sequel that many will compare to Nintendo's Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker due to some core similarities.

Uppercut Games @UppercutGames



Lay back, relax and explore at your own pace.



#gamedev #UnrealEngine4 #unrealengine #ue4 Submerged: Hidden Depths is headed to PC and Console very soon!Lay back, relax and explore at your own pace. Submerged: Hidden Depths is headed to PC and Console very soon! Lay back, relax and explore at your own pace.#gamedev #UnrealEngine4 #unrealengine #ue4 https://t.co/urSaqy7hL1

The developers cite this as a standalone experience, meaning folks who have not played the original Submerged can still enjoy the narrative. If the short time spent with it has proven anything, it's that it's a promising adventure to look out for. It's a breeze of fresh air for those looking to take a break from the AAA gaming scene.

It will launch on PC, PS4, PS5, XB1 and XSX|S on March 10, 2022.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar