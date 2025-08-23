All trophies and achievements in Subnautica

In Subnautica, you can earn a total of 17 trophies and achievements. Most of them can be unlocked by progressing naturally through the story, while others require exploration of hidden locations, building vehicles, or interacting with alien technology scattered across Planet 4546B.
A few trophies also correlate with late-game objectives, such as curing the disease and launching the Neptune rocket. The Platinum trophy will be awarded once you have collected every other trophy. Here is the full list of all 17 trophies/achievements in Subnautica and the requirements for each trophy.
All 17 available trophies and achievements in Subnautica
Here are all of the trophies and achievements you can unlock in the game:
- Getting Your Feet Wet: Dive for the very first time
- Settling in for the Long Haul: Build a habitat
- Extinction Event Avoided: Repair the Aurora's Drive Core
- Ancient Technologies: Find the Enforcement Platform
- Personal Propulsion: Construct a Seamoth
- Ordered the Prawn: Build a Prawn Suit
- Seaside Living with an Ocean View: Find the Degasi habitat on the floating island
- Follow the Degasi: Find the Degasi habitat in the jellyshroom cave
- Seamonsters: Find the Degasi habitat in the deep grand reef
- “Man’s Best Friend”: Hatch and release a Cuddlefish
- 40-Foot Sub for One: Build a cyclops
- Follow the Lost River: Find the Disease Research Facility
- Thermal Activity: Find the Thermal Plant
- Fourteen Thousand Leagues Under the Sea: Find the Primary Containment Facility
- Optimal Health: Cure the infection
- Leave Only Time Capsules: Create and deploy a time capsule
- Go Among the Stars: Launch the neptune rocket
- Platinum Trophy: Awarded once all other trophies and achievements in Subnautica have been unlocked.
System requirements for Subnautica
If you’re planning to play on PC, here’s what you’ll need to run the game smoothly:
Minimum:
- OS: Windows Vista SP2 or newer (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Haswell 2 cores / 4 threads @ 2.5GHz or equivalent
- Memory: 4 GB RAM
- Graphics: Intel HD 4600 or better (any GPU scoring above 950 points in 3DMark Fire Strike should work)
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 20 GB available space
- VR Support: SteamVR (keyboard or gamepad required)
Recommended:
- OS: Windows Vista SP2 or newer (64-bit)
- Processor: Intel Haswell 4 cores / 4 threads @ 3.2GHz or equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GTX 550 Ti or equivalent with 2GB VRAM
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 20 GB available space
Note: The Steam Client only supports Windows 10 and newer versions.
That covers every available trophy and achievement in the game.
