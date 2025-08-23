All trophies and achievements in Subnautica

In Subnautica, you can earn a total of 17 trophies and achievements. Most of them can be unlocked by progressing naturally through the story, while others require exploration of hidden locations, building vehicles, or interacting with alien technology scattered across Planet 4546B.

Ad

A few trophies also correlate with late-game objectives, such as curing the disease and launching the Neptune rocket. The Platinum trophy will be awarded once you have collected every other trophy. Here is the full list of all 17 trophies/achievements in Subnautica and the requirements for each trophy.

All 17 available trophies and achievements in Subnautica

Glimpse from Subnautica (Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment)

Here are all of the trophies and achievements you can unlock in the game:

Ad

Trending

Getting Your Feet Wet: Dive for the very first time

Dive for the very first time Settling in for the Long Haul: Build a habitat

Build a habitat Extinction Event Avoided: Repair the Aurora's Drive Core

Repair the Aurora's Drive Core Ancient Technologies: Find the Enforcement Platform

Find the Enforcement Platform Personal Propulsion: Construct a Seamoth

Construct a Seamoth Ordered the Prawn: Build a Prawn Suit

Build a Prawn Suit Seaside Living with an Ocean View: Find the Degasi habitat on the floating island

Find the Degasi habitat on the floating island Follow the Degasi : Find the Degasi habitat in the jellyshroom cave

: Find the Degasi habitat in the jellyshroom cave Seamonsters : Find the Degasi habitat in the deep grand reef

: Find the Degasi habitat in the deep grand reef “Man’s Best Friend”: Hatch and release a Cuddlefish

Hatch and release a Cuddlefish 40-Foot Sub for One: Build a cyclops

Build a cyclops Follow the Lost River: Find the Disease Research Facility

Find the Disease Research Facility Thermal Activity: Find the Thermal Plant

Find the Thermal Plant Fourteen Thousand Leagues Under the Sea : Find the Primary Containment Facility

: Find the Primary Containment Facility Optimal Health: Cure the infection

Cure the infection Leave Only Time Capsules: Create and deploy a time capsule

Create and deploy a time capsule Go Among the Stars : Launch the neptune rocket

: Launch the neptune rocket Platinum Trophy: Awarded once all other trophies and achievements in Subnautica have been unlocked.

Ad

Also read: Best tips and tricks for starting Subnautica

System requirements for Subnautica

If you’re planning to play on PC, here’s what you’ll need to run the game smoothly:

Minimum:

OS: Windows Vista SP2 or newer (64-bit)

Windows Vista SP2 or newer (64-bit) Processor: Intel Haswell 2 cores / 4 threads @ 2.5GHz or equivalent

Intel Haswell 2 cores / 4 threads @ 2.5GHz or equivalent Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: Intel HD 4600 or better (any GPU scoring above 950 points in 3DMark Fire Strike should work)

Intel HD 4600 or better (any GPU scoring above 950 points in 3DMark Fire Strike should work) DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space

20 GB available space VR Support: SteamVR (keyboard or gamepad required)

Ad

Recommended:

OS: Windows Vista SP2 or newer (64-bit)

Windows Vista SP2 or newer (64-bit) Processor: Intel Haswell 4 cores / 4 threads @ 3.2GHz or equivalent

Intel Haswell 4 cores / 4 threads @ 3.2GHz or equivalent Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: Nvidia GTX 550 Ti or equivalent with 2GB VRAM

Nvidia GTX 550 Ti or equivalent with 2GB VRAM DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space

Note: The Steam Client only supports Windows 10 and newer versions.

That covers every available trophy and achievement in the game.

Check out the links below for more game-related content in Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant - even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.