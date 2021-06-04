Where to find the antidote for the Kharaa bacterium in Subnautica: Below Zero

Subnautica: Below Zero isn't just a game where players traverse the sea, as it has incredible story aspects.

One of those story aspects involves the main character's sister, Sam Ayou. Players venture through Subnautica: Below Zero as Robin Ayou and have a goal of discovering what happened to Sam.

While things are left up to the Subnautica: Below Zero player, an antidote for the Kharaa bacterium can be obtained. This antidote can be used to cure the Frozen Leviathan.

Precise directions to the Kharaa antidote in Subnautica: Below Zero

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

The Kharaa bacterium is something Alterra Corporation and the Architects have been studying for what seems like ages. Of course, not everyone has the same goal when it comes to the bacterium.

An antidote is available and players can use it to complete the dying wish of their in-game sister, Sam. That simply requires finding the antidote and using it to decontaminate the Frozen Leviathan.

The antidote for the Kharaa bacterium isn't too far off from where the Frozen Leviathan is found in Subnautica: Below Zero. Players need to head to the Glacial Basin Biome.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Travel to the front of the Phi Robotics Center. Hop on the Snowfox and move to the valley to the west. Players will come across a Snow Stalker nest. Move around the hill next to that nest.

Subnautica: Below Zero players should follow the snowy path until an open area appears with more Snow Stalkers and some Penglings. A small cave is located under an icy ramp.

Image via Unknown Worlds Entertainment

Approach that cave and send a Spy Pengling in. Inside will be a case containing the Kharaa bacterium antidote. Have the Spy Pengling pick it up and it will be obtained, as well as its blueprint.

Only one is needed to complete the objective of curing the Frozen Leviathan. If for some reason it gets destroyed or lost, the blueprint allows it be crafted in the Fabricator with one Frost Vase Plant and one Fever Pepper.

For those who prefer seeing this quest before attempting it, YouTuber WoW Quests has put together a wonderful video guide. It showcases everything mentioned above, where to start, and where to locate the antidote in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Edited by david.benjamin