Where is the Frozen Leviathan in Subnautica: Below Zero?

The Frozen Leviathan plays a large part in the storyline of Subnautica: Below Zero.

It is one of the most mysterious creatures and locations in the entire game. Leviathans are the largest monsters in the world of Subnautica: Below Zero, classified because of their size.

The Frozen Leviathan is an extinct Leviathan Class Organism that players discovered within a large wall of ice. It is an absolutely incredible discovery made by the Alterra corporation's Fred Lachance.

How to find the Frozen Leviathan in Subnautica: Below Zero

The Frozen Leviathan can be visited at the Phi Excavation Site. This is the Alterra installation site specifically created to uncover the Frozen Leviathan and begin the company's research on the creature.

The Phi Excavation Site is located on the west side of Glacial Basin, one of the several Subnautica: Below Zero Biomes. Glacial Basin is above-ground and that plays a vital role in the story of Samantha Ayou.

The Frozen Leviathan's resting place is underneath a large mountain. It shows signs of the collapsing rocks and caving in that were caused by Sam Ayou, Robin's sister.

ChemicalApes is a popular YouTuber with a variety of Subnautica: Below Zero guides. He created a video showcasing the Frozen Leviathan location and exactly how to reach it.

His video recommends what items to bring in order to survive the journey and the cold of the Glacial Basin Biome. Players will know they are on the right path when they locate a cave with some lights leading the way.

This was set up by the Alterra Corporation. The lights and supplies left behind will take players to the Frozen Leviathan. For those looking for direct coordinates, it can be found at -1619 29 -763 in Subnautica: Below Zero.

Once it is found, players can complete Sam's storyline by either ignoring the creature's infection or finding the Kharaa Antidote hidden away by Sam to cure the Frozen Leviathan once and for all.

