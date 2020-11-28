Sudip Sarkar vs TSG Jash: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has witnessed tremendous growth and has established itself as one of the most prominent titles on mobile platforms. The game enjoys an extensive viewership, which has paved the way for players to take up content creation.

According to a tweet by Ryan Wyatt, Head of Gaming at YouTube, India attributes to 26.2% of Free Fire's viewership on YouTube.

Sudip Sarkar and TSG Jash are two of the most prominent Free Fire YouTubers from India. In this article, we compare the in-game stats of the two players.

Sudip Sarkar’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 97653930.

Lifetime stats

Sudip Sarkar has competed in a total of 28341 matches and has outdone his foes in 8569 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 30.23%. With a K/D ratio of 5.38, he has secured over 106300 kills.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has 1264 matches to his name with 159 first-place finishes, managing a win percentage of 12.57%. He has notched 3246 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.94.

The YouTuber has also played 1274 solo games and has triumphed in 113 of them at a win rate of 8.86%. He has killed 3148 foes for a K/D ratio of 2.71.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Sudip Sarkar has appeared in 472 games and has a win tally of 82, retaining a win ratio of 17.37%. In the process, he has bagged 1650 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.23.

The YouTuber has won four of the 23 duo games, which equates to a win percentage of 17.39%. He has accumulated 93 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.89.

Lastly, Sudip has played 11 solo matches and is yet to win a game in the mode. He has a total of 24 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.18.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash has competed in 6875 squad games and has outmatched his foes in 1636 of them, retaining a win rate of 23.79%. In these matches, he has over 16400 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The YouTuber also has 251 Booyahs in 2453 duo matches, which eventually comes to a win ratio of 10.23%. He has racked up 4820 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Jash has also been featured in 1330 solo games and has bettered his foes on 109 occasions, which equates to a win ratio of 8.19%. With 3081 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 2.52.

Ranked stats

In the Ranked season 18, TSG Jash has taken part in 66 squad matches and has remained unbeaten on 14 occasions, having a win percentage of 21.21. He has amassed 161 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.10.

The YouTuber has appeared in three duo matches and is yet to secure a victory. He also has nine frags to his name for a K/D ratio of three.

Finally, in the 10 solo games, the player has clinched a single match for a K/D ratio of 10%. Jash has notched 12 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.33.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have maintained brilliant stats in Garena Free Fire. When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Sudip Sarkar has an edge in all the three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

Coming to the ranked stats, TSG Jash has a better win rate in the solo and squad modes, while the former has a higher K/D ratio. Lastly, in the duo mode, Sudip Sarkar is relatively better.

