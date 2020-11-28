Sultan Proslo vs Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire is a fast-paced battle royale game. It has witnessed monumental growth since launch and has a massive player base. Free Fire's growth has led to a large community developing around content creation about the game.

Sultan Proslo is a prominent Free Fire YouTuber from Indonesia and has over 12.4 million subscribers. Badge 99 has over 2.48 million subscribers and is one of the most widely-viewed Free Fire content creators from India.

In this article, we compare the stats of both the players in Free Fire.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire and stats

His Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has participated in 839 squad games and has clinched 290 of them, has managed to keep a win rate of 34.56%. He has secured more than 2,100 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.83.

He has also played 101 duo games and has 26 first-place finishes, equating to a win percentage of 25.74%. The YouTuber has 309 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Sultan Proslo has engaged in 557 solo games has 58 victories, for a win rate of 10.41%. He has amassed 1,508 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the YouTuber has remained unbeaten on 5 occasions out of the 21 matches that he has played. With 18 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 1.13.

Apart from this he has also appeared in 5 duo matches and has a single victory, translating to a win rate of 20%. Sultan Proslo has a K/D ratio of 2 and has eliminated 8 foes.

Lastly, he has also participated in 11 games and is yet to register a victory but has racked up 17 kills.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has taken part in 7,592 squad games and has emerged victorious in 1,380 of them, retaining a win rate of 18.17%. In these matches, he has bagged 19,525 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.14.

In 1,978 duo games, he has 184 Booyahs and has managed a win rate of 9.30%. The YouTuber has 4,257 kills and has upheld a K/D ratio of 2.37.

Badge 99 has also featured in 1,141 solo matches and has emerged victorious in 84 of them, having a win rate of 7.36%. He has notched 2,819 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Badge 99 has competed in 176 squad games and has remained unbeaten on 27 occasions, which eventually comes down to a win rate of 15.34%. He has close to 600 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.95.

He has also played 33 duo matches to his name and has got the better of his foes in 3 of them. In this, he has sustained a win rate of 9.09%. He has 89 kills and has a K/D ratio of 2.97.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, it is quite difficult to compare them. When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Sultan Proslo is a step ahead in all three modes.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo mode as Badge 99 is yet to play a game in it. In the duo and squad modes, Badge 99 had maintained a better K/D ratio while Sultan Proslo has a higher win rate.

