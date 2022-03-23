Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League officially delayed to Spring 2023

Putting all speculation to rest, Rocksteady’s next title Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League has officially been delayed to Spring 2023. Set in the Arkham Universe, the title follows the titular group of misfits as they face off against the superhero team Justice League, which has fallen under Brainiac's control.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was originally announced as a 2022 release during the DC FanDome in 2020. The trailer showcased the iconic antiheroes from DC Comics on their mission to take down the superhero team Justice League, following the command of Amanda Waller.

Prior to 2009, superhero games were considered a great idea that almost never translated properly to the interactive medium. For every great hit like Spider-Man 2, the video game industry had big misses like Superman 64. However, Rocksteady Studios has not only changed that notion, but redefined the superhero genre itself.

Sefton Hill @Seftonhill We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. We've made the difficult decision to delay Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to Spring 2023. I know a delay is frustrating but that time is going into making the best game we can. I look forward to bringing the chaos to Metropolis together. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/VOSwTM6Zak

With their 2009 title Batman Arkham Asylum, the British studio established the superhero game genre as a true AAA contender. Rocksteady once again broke the level of expectations with their 2011 follow-up, Batman Arkham City, and its unexpected twist ending. The third title in Rocksteady’s Arkham Trilogy, Batman Arkham Knight, launched in 2015, giving the players a massive open-world Gotham to explore on the Batmobile.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is Rocksteady's next title, and while it is not part of the Batman Arkham series, it is set in the same continuity. The title follows Task Force X, the group of antihero misfits comprising of Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot, on their mission to take down the Justice League.

Last year's cinematic trailer and gameplay trailer showcased several members of the Justice League, including Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, and of course, Superman. Brainiac has taken over Metropolis, with members of the Justice League succumbing to his mind control, and it is now up to the Suicide Squad to save the day.

Culture Crave 🍿 @CultureCrave 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' will now release Spring 2023 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' will now release Spring 2023 https://t.co/pblDi6cHEW

Today, Sefton Hill, the creative director and co-founder of Rocksteady Studios, officially announced the news of the delay, with the release window of Spring 2023. While the delay of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is unfortunate for fans, it does appear to be a blessing in disguise, as the delay will give developers the time they need to present a polished title. After all, the launch of the PC port of Batman Arkham Knight was far below acceptable.

Furthermore, WB Games already has a stacked schedule, with Gotham Knight, Hogwarts Legacy, and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

