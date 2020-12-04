Sultan Proslo vs Rakesh00007: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

With the rise of the Battle Royale genre on the mobile platform, games like Free Fire have become incredibly popular. Over time, content creation and streaming related to the game has grown significantly. Several YouTubers have become quite prominent in the community.

Sultan Proslo, aka Dyland Pros and Rakesh00007, are two prominent Free Fire YouTubers. In this article, we compare their stats in the game.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Sultan Proslo has taken part in 839 squad games and has outdone his opponents in 290 games and has maintained a win rate of 34.56%. With 2,103 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.83.

He also has 26 Booyahs in 101 duo games, which averages to a win rate of 25.74%. The YouTuber has notched 309 kills and retained a K/D ratio of 4.12.

Sultan Proslo engaged in 563 solo games and has triumphed on 58 occasions. This equates to a win percentage of 10.30%. He has bagged 1,511 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

He has also participated in 21 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 5 matches, equating to a win rate of 23.80%. Sultan Proslo has secured 18 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.13.

Sultan Proslo has 5 duo matches to his name and has a single first-place, translating to a win rate of 20%. In these matches, he has 8 frags, for a K/D ratio of 2.

Apart from this he has also played 11 solo games and is yet to register a victory but has 17 eliminations to his name.

Rakesh00007’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 47282554.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Rakesh00007 has appeared in a total of 19,370 squad matches to date and has ended up winning 5,970 of them, maintaining a win rate of 30.82%. He has secured 86,960 frags for a K/D ratio of 6.49.

While in the duo mode, he has played 2,555 games and has 413 wins with a win rate of 16.16%. With 8,854 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.13.

He has also played exactly 2,400 solo matches and has clinched 469 of them, having a win percentage of 19.54%. He has amassed a total of 9,063 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.69.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Rakesh00007 has competed in 497 games and has registered wins in 27 games with a win ratio of 5.43%. He has 2,049 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.36.

The content creator has played 198 duo matches as well and has come out on top on 25 occasions, having a win rate of 12.62%. In the process, he has racked up 1,024 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.92.

Lastly, he has won 240 of 571 solo games, which equates to a win percentage of 42.03%. He has accumulated 2,490 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 7.52.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is tricky. When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Rakesh00007 is relatively better in the solo mode. In the duo and squad modes, Sultan Proslo has a better win rate, while the former has maintained a finer K/D ratio.

In ranked stats, Rakesh00007 has a higher K/D ratio in the duo and squad modes. On the other hand, Dyland Pros has a superior win ratio. Lastly, in the solo mode, Rakesh00007 is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

