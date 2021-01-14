Sultan Proslo vs Romeo Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Battle royale titles like Garena Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have witnessed an incredible rise on the mobile platform. The popularity has opened avenues for content creation and streaming related to the games.

Sultan Proslo and Romeo Gamer are two of the most popular Free Fire content creators, hailing from Indonesia and India. They boast massive subscriber counts of over 13 million and 1.43 million, respectively.

Also read: Syblus' Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has competed in 843 squad matches and has a winning tally of 290, maintaining a win percentage of 34.40%. In the process, he has bagged 2,107 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.81.

In the duo mode, he has 102 games to his name and has 26 victories, having a win rate of 25.49%. He has killed 310 enemies with a K/D ratio of 4.08.

Advertisement

The content creator has played 573 solo games and has 59 wins for a win ratio of 10.29%. With 1,538 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Sultan Proslo has taken part in three squad matches with four kills and one duo match with a single kill, respectively.

He has played five solo games and has a single win, giving him a win percentage of 20%. He has registered 19 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 4.75.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs LetDa Hyper: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Advertisement

Romeo Gamer’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 137719383.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Romeo Gamer has appeared in 13,903 squad games and has bettered his foes in 4,229, which comes down to a win ratio of 30.41%. He has accumulated 43,629 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 4.51.

Coming to the duo mode, he has won 546 of the 3,938 matches he has played, translating to a win percentage of 13.86%. With a K/D ratio of 3.82, he has secured 12,957 kills.

Lastly, the Indian YouTuber has played 5,094 solo games and has come out on top on 539 occasions, equating to a win rate of 16.47%. He has 21,550 kills to his name, managing a K/D ratio of 5.06.

Ranked stats

Advertisement

Ranked stats

Romeo Gamer has participated in 192 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 45, converting to a win percentage of 23.43%. He has gathered 595 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.05.

He has featured in 60 duo games and has remained unbeaten in five of them, which corresponds to a win ratio of 8.33%. He has accumulated 158 kills, holding a K/D ratio of 2.87.

Romeo Gamer has contented 82 solo games and has 10 Booyahs, giving him a win rate 12.19%. He has collected 316 kills, ensuring a K/D ratio of 4.39.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky.

Romeo Gamer is better in the lifetime solo mode. Coming to the squad mode, Romeo Gamer has a better K/D ratio, while the former has a superior win rate.

Advertisement

It is impossible to compare their ranked stats as Sultan Proslo has taken part in only a few ranked games in the current season.

Also Read: Black Flag Army's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in January 2021