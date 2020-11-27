Sultan Proslo vs TSG Jash: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has seen an incredible rise in its popularity over the past few years. According to second-quarter reports from Sea Limited, the game reached 100 million daily peak active users.

Several content creators and streamers have also become quite popular amongst the community. Sultan Proslo and TSG Jash run two of the biggest YouTube channels that create content related to the quick-paced battle royale game.

This article compares their in-game stats.

Sultan Proslo's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

Sultan Proslo has competed in 839 squad games and emerged victorious 290 times, retaining a win ratio of 34.56%. He has amassed over 2100 kills, with a K/D ratio of 3.83.

The YouTuber has played 101 duo matches and registered 26 first-place finishes, coming down to a win percentage of 25.74%. With 309 kills in the mode, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.12.

The internet star has also stood triumphant in 58 of the 557 solo games for a win rate of 10.41%. He has 1508 kills to his name, managing a K/D ratio of 3.02.

Ranked stats

Dyland Pros has participated in 21 squad matches in the current ranked season and has come out on top on five occasions, translating to a win percent of 23.80%. In the process, he has collected 18 frags with a K/D ratio of 1.13.

In the duo mode, the content creator has won one out of the five games for a win rate of 20%. He has killed eight enemies at a K/D ratio of 2.

The streamer has played 11 solo games and is yet to win a single match. He has a K/D ratio of 1.55 with 17 kills.

TSG Jash's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 123643969.

Lifetime stats

TSG Jash has featured in 6874 squad matches and won 1636 of them, maintaining a win ratio of 23.79%. With 16409 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.13.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 2453 games and bettered his foes in 251, having a win rate of 10.23%. He has notched 4820 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.19.

Lastly, the content creator has played 1330 solo games and bagged 109 wins for a win percentage of 8.19%. He has secured 3081 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.52.

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, TSG Jash has played 65 squad matches and won 14 of them, equating to a win ratio of 21.53%. He has accumulated a total of 161 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.16.

The internet star has played three duo games and killed nine foes. Moreover, he has also appeared in ten solo matches and has a single Booyah at a win rate of 10%. The streamer has racked 12 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.33.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is tricky. When looking at their lifetime stats, Sultan Proslo is ahead on both fronts - K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes - solo, duo, and squad.

In ranked stats, TSG Jash is relatively better in the solo mode. Sultan Proslo has a higher win rate in the duo and squad modes, while TSG Jash has a higher K/D ratio.

