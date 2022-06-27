Summer Champion: New Royal Champion Hero skin in Clash of Clans

Hero skins are some of the most valuable commodities in Clash of Clans, as they let players stand out from the crowd and increase the appeal of the game. The Barbarian King, Archer Queen, Royal Champion, and Grand Warden all have unique Hero skins in Clash of Clans.

While some Hero skins can only be obtained by completing season challenges, other limited edition Legendary Hero skins must be purchased directly from the shop. Every new setting comes with a special Legendary Hero skin.

The newest Royal Champion Hero skin, "Summer Champion," will be covered in this article.

Latest Summer Champion Hero skin for Royal Champion in Clash of Clans

Summer Champion (Image via Sportskeeda)

Due to the limited number of legendary Hero skins available for the Royal Champion, game developers have this time created a new Hero skin for the game's Summer setting. There are several Hero skins for the Barbarian King, Grand Warden, and Archer Queen.

The in-game description of the Summer Champion is as follows:

"Prepare for an Epic Summer! Dive deep into the summer mood with the Summer Champion Hero Skin offer! It's summer time! After purchase, go to the Royal Champion Altar and click on Change Skin to select the Summer Champion Skin."

The Royal Champion is depicted in the Legendary Hero skin, known as "The Summer Champion," which sports beach attire, swimming goggles, and a ball basket. It resembles the newest setting in Clash of Clans, the Summer scenery.

Apart from this, the Royal Champion already has eight Hero skins, some of which can be purchased for 1500 gems. Others are Legendary like Summer Champion and can only be earned during the offer time.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



The Summer Queen skin will be available in July's Gold Pass! Dive into Summer with the Summer Champion and the Summer King skins, plus a brand new Village Scenery! 🏖️The Summer Queen skin will be available in July's Gold Pass! Dive into Summer with the Summer Champion and the Summer King skins, plus a brand new Village Scenery! 🏖️ 🏄 🐠 ☀️ 😎 🍹 The Summer Queen skin will be available in July's Gold Pass! https://t.co/dvi8EQnfaB

Similar to the Shadow Warden skin, players may only purchase this Hero skin with real money while it is still available in the shop. By providing users with a unique appearance, developers hope to help them stand out from other gamers.

The Summer Champion Hero skin offer includes the following items:

Custom Model

Special Animations

Custom Textures

Players can employ the Summer Champion Hero skin's effects and animations by selecting the Royal Champion. Players can obtain unique skins and effects to display in front of their friends and other players.

Unlock the Summer Champion Hero skin in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Summer Vibes



Who is your favorite Summer Hero? Summer VibesWho is your favorite Summer Hero? ✨ Summer Vibes ✨ Who is your favorite Summer Hero? 😎 https://t.co/XOc0hX8kkd

The Summer Champion skin will be accessible up until July 5, 2022. The following steps must be taken by players who want to unlock the latest Summer Champion Hero skin:

The Summer Champion Hero skin is available in the Special Offers area of the in-game store.

Players must spend 349 for the Summer Champion skin.

You can pay with UPI, cards, netbanking, coupons, or other methods by clicking the deal.

Users should visit Royal Champion after making their payment and select the Summer Champion skin from the Hero skin section.

There will also be access to all skin-related animations and effects.

Hero skins are the best way to differentiate oneself from other players in Clash of Clans and enable distinctive attack animations. By July 5, 2022, players who want to unlock this exclusive Hero skin must pay real money to purchase it from the shop.

