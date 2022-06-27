Summer King: New Barbarian King hero skin in Clash of Clans

Hero skins are among the most exclusive items in Clash of Clans since they allow players to stand out from the crowd. The Archer Queen, Barbarian King, Grand Warden, and Royal Champion have all received different hero skins in the game.

Other limited edition Legendary Hero skins can only be acquired by buying them straight from the shop, while some of them can only be acquired through season challenges. A unique Legendary hero skin is included with every new setting. This article will cover the newest Barbarian King hero skin, 'Summer King.'

Latest Summer King Hero skin for Barbarian King in Clash of Clans

Summer King (Image via Sportskeeda)

Since the Barbarian King only has a small selection of legendary hero skins in the game, developers have added a new hero skin for the Barbarian King that is based on the in-game Summer scenery. Archer Queen, Royal Champion, and Grand Warden all have various hero skins.

The in-game description of the Summer King hero skin is as follows:

"Get Ready to hit the beach! Grab on your surfboard and get ready for summer with this Legendary Hero Skin offer! It's summer time! After purchase, go to the Barbarian King Altar and click on Change Skin to select the Summer King Skin"

The Summer King is a Legendary hero skin in which the Barbarian King is wearing beach shorts and goggles, and he also has a surfboard. It resembles the Summer scenery, which is the latest one in Clash of Clans. Apart from this, the Barbarian King has 10 hero skins, some of which can be purchased for 1500 gems. Other skins are Legendary like Summer King and can only be earned during the offer time.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans



The Summer Queen skin will be available in July's Gold Pass! Dive into Summer with the Summer Champion and the Summer King skins, plus a brand new Village Scenery! 🏖️The Summer Queen skin will be available in July's Gold Pass! Dive into Summer with the Summer Champion and the Summer King skins, plus a brand new Village Scenery! 🏖️ 🏄 🐠 ☀️ 😎 🍹 The Summer Queen skin will be available in July's Gold Pass! https://t.co/dvi8EQnfaB

Players can only pay real money to purchase this hero skin while it is still being offered in the shop, just like the Shadow Warden skin. Developers introduce these hero skins to give them a distinctive look in the game.

The following items are included in the Summer King Hero skin store offer:

Custom Model

Special Animations

Custom Textures

Visual Effects

Custom Spawned Units

Sound Effects

While using the Barbarian King, players can use the effects and animations of the Summer King hero skin. It enables players to acquire special skins and effects that they can flaunt in front of their friends and other players in the game.

Unlock the Summer King hero skin in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Summer Vibes



Who is your favorite Summer Hero? Summer VibesWho is your favorite Summer Hero? ✨ Summer Vibes ✨ Who is your favorite Summer Hero? 😎 https://t.co/XOc0hX8kkd

The Special Offers section of the in-game store is where you can find the Summer King hero skin. All skin-related animations and effects will also be available. The Summer King skin will be available until July 5, 2022. The following steps must be completed by players who want to unlock the Summer King hero skin:

The Summer King skin costs 899, which players must pay.

By clicking the deal, you can pay with UPI, coupons, or other payment options.

After paying the money, players should go to Barbarian King and choose the Summer King skin from the hero skin area.

In Clash of Clans, hero skins enable unique attack animations, and players who want to unlock this unique hero skin need to buy it from the shop with real money.

