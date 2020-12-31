Summit1g asks Siri what’s 0 divided by 0, her response has the streamer in shambles

Twitch streamer Jaryd "Summit1g" Lazar was engaging with his fans on a live stream when he randomly decided to ask Siri a mathematical question. The question was, “what’s zero divided by zero?”

Apple’s virtual assistant responded with an answer for the ages. Siri asked him if there's any sense in dividing zero cookies between zero friends. Siri insinuated that Summit1g had no friends and the streamer was visibly stunned by the response.

Siri’s response to a mathematical question leaves Summit1g stunned

Siri was at her brutal best and it clearly caught the streamer by surprise. Summit1g was trying to be clever with the question. He clearly underestimated Siri.

“Imagine that you have zero cookies and you split it among zero friends. How many cookies does each person get? See? It doesn’t make sense. And cookie monster is sad that there are no cookies, and you are sad that you have no friends.”

It took a while for Summit1g to get his bearings. Siri's robotic tone allows for a deadpan delivery, which added to the fun.

Advertisement

Summit1g was silent for a few seconds. Unsure of how to respond, he offered a little smile before punching the camera.

“That’s f***ed up,” he said.

Image via Summit1g, Twitch

Of course, this is one of the many hilarious incidents that have defined Summit1g’s Twitch stream career. This incident will surely go down as one of the best yet.

He recently spoke about retirement even though he's not thinking about calling it day yet. He stated that if he quits, he will split the profits with another fun streamer. As long as incidents like this pile up, his fans will be hoping that he never retires.

Summit1g has been streaming on Twitch since 2012. He was the most followed Twitch streamer in 2018 for a limited period of time.

Currently, Summit1g has around 5.4 million followers on Twitch. He streams games like Fortnite, Escape from Tarkov, GTA 5, and PUBG.