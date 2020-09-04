Summit1g reveals he might leave Twitch because of 'toxic chat'

Jaryd Lazar, known popularly as Summit1g, is one of the most well-known streamers on Twitch, with 5.3 million followers.

He can be found streaming several popular games like Valorant, GTA 5, and Fall Guys, and is often praised as one of the most entertaining streamers online.

However, during a recent Fall Guys stream, Summit1g revealed that he is considering taking a break from Twitch due to its 'toxic' chat.

During one of his recent streams on the popular platform, Summit1g went on to state how such toxic elements were making his streams less enjoyable, consequently making him want to leave Twitch.

Toxic chats on Twitch

In a recent video released on his YouTube channel, a clip from Summit1g's Fall Guys stream is played. The 33-year old reveals how toxicity in Twitch chats is making him consider leaving the platform.

From the 9:07 mark in the video above, Summit1g begins to speak about leaving:

"You guys really know how to suck the fun out of things bros, thanks. I think this is a good time to announce that I'm gonna take some more time off the stream, a couple days a week. I feel like this is like the line."

"We're playing Fall Guys dude, if I can't have fun playing Fall Guys with you guys, I really don't even know what the f*** I can anymore."

"Twitch has taken quite a turn and if you can make this shit unenjoyable, dude I don't know how much longer I want to be on the site. I might just run this contract, let's see."

The broadcaster then mentions how this is not a one-off, as he has been witnessing such toxicity for a while:

"Twitch has been a joke dude, for a while... the new toxicity of it. I either need to take some more time off, you know, shorten up the career or change something. It's really just not enjoyable to play games in front of you guys anymore."

"I used to stream because it was more fun to stream than play by myself, but now if you think about it, I would rather play with these dudes offstream."

The Fall Guys stream was not the only instance of a toxic chat, as, during another DayZ stream, a donor dropped the N-word during Summit1g's Twitch live stream.

To this, Summit1g replied:

"I think that's where we wrap up the donations for the day, sick. Thanks for f****** that up for me bro, very very nice of you. It's always got to be people to ruin it for people."

His recent ordeal goes to show precisely how the platform can be a breeding ground for toxicity at times.

This has become a worrisome trend of late, which could very well lead to prominent streamers such as Summit1g leaving Twitch for good.