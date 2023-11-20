Super Mario RPG Remake guide: How to defeat Culex 3D

Culex 3D is the ultimate boss that you will come across in Super Mario RPG Remake’s post-game boss rematches. There are a total of seven such fights in this game – Scratchy Throat Belome, Leveled-Up Punchinello, Engine 023 Booster, Extra-Fancy Bundt, and Extra-Fancy Raspberry, Duel-Ready Johnny, and Culex 3D.

In this article, we will walk you through the best way to counter and defeat Culex 3D. We will also go over his location, stats, weaknesses, and more.

How to unlock Culex 3D in Super Mario RPG Remake

Bosses in Super Mario RPG (Image via Nintendo)

You can unlock Culex 3D in one of the following ways:

In the post-game boss rematches after completing the main story.

After defeating the original Culex.

After defeating Duel-Ready Johnny in a post-game boss rematch.

All weaknesses of Culex 3D in Super Mario RPG Remake

Culex 3D is weak to the following abilities:

Jump

Fire

Lightning

Ice

Best party for defeating Culex 3D in Super Mario RPG Remake

Beginning active party for the battle:

Mario

Peach

Geno

Standby party for the battle:

Mallow

Bowser

How to defeat Culex 3D in Super Mario RPG Remake

Block Culex 3D’s Ultimate abilities

The best way to block Culex 3D’s Ultimate abilities is by using Spare-Us-All. The boss will either use Final Claw or Meteor. Using this Triple Move will negate any effect that Culex 3D’s Ultimates might have on you.

Culex 3D disables status boosts with Shredder

Shredder is one of Culex 3D’s attacks. He will use this to remove any status boosts. So, once that happens, you will have to buff your attackers as and when you feel it is needed.

Target the crystals supporting Culex 3D

Culex 3D will be supported by four types of crystals – Wind Crystal 3D, Earth Crystal 3D, Water Crystal 3D, and Fire Crystal 3D. You must defeat each of these before fighting the boss.

The best way to deal with these crystals is by using abilities like Geno Flash, Ultra Jump, and Ultra Fireball, that target multiple targets at once. Doing this while the crystals are active will give you the best results.

After you defeat the four support crystals, you can fight Culex 3D to defeat him. Using Super Jump against it is the best way to go as this move has the highest DPS in this game.

All attacks of Culex 3D in Super Mario RPG Remake

Bowser in Super Mario (Image via Nintendo)

Culex 3D comes with the following attacks:

Dark Star

Flame Stone

Meteor Blast

Shredder

All Crystal 3D attacks in Super Mario RPG Remake

Wind Crystal

The Wind Crystal comes with the following attacks:

Bolt

Electroshock

Light Bubble

Lightning Orb

Petal Blast

Static Electricity

Water Crystal

The Water Crystal comes with the following attacks:

Blizzard

Crystal

Diamond Saw

Ice Rock

Solidify

Fire Crystal

The Fire Crystal comes with the following attacks:

Corona

Hot Shot

Flame

Flame Wall

Mega Drain

Earth Crystal

The Earth Crystal comes with the following attacks:

Blast

Boulder

Sand Storm

Storm

Water Blast

