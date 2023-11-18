Super Mario RPG Remake: How to solve Booster Portrait Puzzle

Super Mario RPG Remake features several puzzles, including the Booster Portrait Puzzle. This one gives Bowser his first weapon, but you could completely pass it by if you choose to. Like Mallow, it’s entirely possible to miss Bowser’s first weapon in the game. However, if you want to 100% the game, unlock all items, and complete all puzzles, this one is required. It’s easy to spot, though, and not complex to complete.

That said, if you don’t pay attention to the entrance of Booster’s Tower, you will have to backtrack to complete Booster Portrait Puzzle in Super Mario RPG. It’s worth doing, especially if you plan on using Bowser frequently after he joins the party.

How to solve Booster Portrait Puzzle in Super Mario RPG Remake

If you pay attention at the start, this puzzle is easy (Image via Nintendo)

After passing through Booster Pass, you’ll find Booster’s Tower. About halfway through Booster’s Tower in Super Mario RPG Remake, you’ll find the Booster Portrait Puzzle. Players will see a series of portraits and a note on the wall. It instructs them to interact with the portraits from oldest to youngest.

Failure will trigger a battle; in that way, it’s useful if you want to do some level grinding, but Booster’s Tower is already packed with plenty of enemies. There is no shortage of battle if you want, so there’s no real purpose in doing that here.

The solution to the puzzle is in the very first room of Booster’s Tower. You’ll see the line of portraits, so you can take a screenshot of it and then head up, or you can simply follow the list we have below:

6

5

3

1

2

4

Use the above order to receive a Chain Chomp in Super Mario RPG Remake (Image via Nintendo)

Interact with the paintings in that order, and Booster will give you the Elder Key key item in Super Mario RPG. This unlocks the nearby door, though all it has is an angry Chain Chomp. Interacting with it doesn’t do anything at first, but Bowser will request he deal with it.

After a short wait, Bowser will have broken the Chain Chomp free and can use it as a weapon. Now, he’s a much more viable party member, and you can feel free to swap him in at any time. This is similar to Mallow, who can completely miss his first weapon, the Froggie Stick, if you don’t go back and get the Cricket Pie in Super Mario RPG Remake.

The Booster Portrait Puzzle is but one of several secrets in Super Mario RPG Remake that gives players rewards for solving puzzles or simply paying attention to their surroundings in the game. This includes the Forest Maze, which hides a series of secret treasures.