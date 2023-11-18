Super Mario RPG Remake: Where to find hidden treasures in Booster Pass

Super Mario RPG Remake features a wealth of hidden treasures, including in the Booster Pass area. These can be incredibly important for later parts of the game, and they’re very easy to find on top of that. As hidden boxes, though, players could completely bypass them unless they do a great deal of exploring with the Signal Ring equipped. Thankfully, we’ve found them in the original version and remake, so you don’t have to worry.

While you explore Booster Pass for the first time, you can easily scoop these up on your way to the next portion of the Mushroom Kingdom. Super Mario RPG Remake features 39 total hidden treasures, and here’s where you can find two of them.

Where to find the hidden treasures in Booster Pass in Super Mario RPG Remake

Jump from this point to get the first item (Image via Nintendo)

Both of the hidden treasures can be found on the first screen of Booster Pass in Super Mario RPG. If you’ve already gone through this area, you can still come back for these items. This first secret treasure box features one of the game’s many hidden Flower Point items. Players likely found several of these earlier in the game, such as in the Forest Maze.

As soon as you enter Booster Pass in Super Mario RPG Remake, jump up the first two rocks to your left so you’re heading toward the mine entrance. Jump up the rock next to it and again to stand on top of the mine itself. Run over to the plant and jump while there to receive the first hidden treasure.

This hidden box grants a Rock Candy item (Image via Nintendo0

The next hidden treasure shows up in Booster Pass on your way out of this first screen. Instead of going into the mine to grab the treasures that way, you’ll want to climb the rocks to your right. Before you exit this screen and move to the next one, head to the left instead.

The rocks fork to the left and right, with the right being an immediate dead end and the left extending out just a bit farther. Stand at that point in the image, on the edge of the left fork, and jump up.

Your reward this time is a Rock Candy, one of the most useful items in the game. It deals non-elemental damage to all targets in Super Mario RPG. In particular, it can be useful against harder bosses like the optional boss Culex.

As you play through Super Mario RPG Remake, there are plenty of hidden treasures to find, not just in Booster Pass. If you want to find them on your own, it’s recommended that you have the Signal Ring equipped, which has a new location in this game.