Super Smash Bros pro ChillinDude revealed to have suffered stroke after being found unresponsive in his apartment

Super Smash Bros pro Kashan "ChillinDude" recently suffered a stroke as he was found unresponsive on his apartment floor. With this, earlier today, Chillin's brother Burhan created a GoFundMe hoping to raise the required funds for the Melee player's upcoming surgery expenses.

Naturally, the tragic news came as a huge shock to Kashan's family and fans. With this, as soon as the news went public, the Super Smash Bros community came together to support the melee player.

Notable Melee player and commentator ChillinDude was found unconscious in his apartment

Earlier today, unfortunate news surfaced on the internet eliciting a wave of grief among viewers. Notable Melee player and commentator ChillinDude was found unconscious in his apartment after having a stroke attack.

According to Burhan's GoFundMe, ChillinDude's family became heavily concerned on June 3, 2022 after not getting any phone calls from him for a few days.

At first, the family was convinced that he might be busy with streaming or other important work. However, when the situation started feeling a bit weird, his family asked some of his friends to check on him. They wondered if the silence had anything to do with the chronic knee pain that he was complaining about.

When his friends went to his apartment, they found him unconscious on his bedroom floor. Chillin was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention. It turns out his knee had an infection that spread to his heart somehow, the resulting blockage causing a medium-sized stroke.

Fortunately, Chillin is moving towards recovery as his speech and movements are rapidly improving. Furthermore, Burhan revealed that the Super Smash Bros pro is getting open heart surgery next week, which is unfortunately not covered by his insurance.

Fans jump in support of ChillinDude's upcoming surgery

Within an hour, there had been over 600 donations from fans for Chillin's upcoming open heart surgery. The campaign has currently raised over $137,428.

Here are some of the fans' reactions to the tragic news.

What is a stroke and what are its symptoms?

Stroke, often known as brain attack, is an urgent medical emergency in which the blood supply to a certain part of the brain is interrupted or reduced, preventing the brain tissue from receiving oxygen and nutrients from working properly. And without oxygen or proper nutrients, brain cells begin to die within a minute.

The sooner an afflicted gets care or any medical attention, the better their outcome is likely to be. For this very reason, it's better to know some basic symptoms of stroke or brain attack so that a person can get medical attention as soon as possible. Some of the stroke symptoms include:

Any kind of numbness or weakness in arms or any part of the body'

Paralysis

lack of responsivemness

trouble walking

vomiting

nausea

vision issues

Disturbingly, stroke is the leading cause of death in the US, with more than 795,000 U.S. people suffering a stroke attack every year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far