Super Smash Bros is one of Nintendo's crown jewels and one of their most prized franchises. The biggest icons from gaming will clash in a variety of creative stages in a frantic and aggressive match up that take both skill aggression to win.

Nintendo has, so far, introduced 7 new fighters in Super Smash Bros Ultimate and are set to reveal the 8th very shortly. The live stream planned for Super Smash Bros Ultimate will not only include a showcase of the new character but also a message from the director, Masahiro Sakurai.

Nintendo have been on quite a roll with back-to-back first-party titles that are nothing short of modern classics. Super Smash Bros Ultimate is perhaps the best iteration of the game in the franchise and one that rewards aggression more than any other game in the series.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate - New character reveal at 7 AM PT

Super Smash Bros Ultimate already has a pretty expansive roster of iconic video game characters. However, Nintendo aren't looking to rest on their laurels and are aiming to introduce even more characters.

The stream will begin on the 1st of October at 7:00 AM PT/ 10:00 AM ET. Fans can set reminders on YouTube in order to be notified when the stream begins.

This will be the second fighter in the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighter Pass- Vol.2. The Fighter Pass is set to include 6 new fighters. Therefore, there are 4 more characters to be introduced later.

Fan-favourites such as Banjo Kazooie were added to the game post-launch, and their addition to the roster was met with widespread appreciation from the fanbase. The internet is rife with speculation as to who the next chracacter could be.

Front-runners for the identity of the new character in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, according to the internet, are Crash Bandicoot and, surprisingly, Master Chief as well.

I will NEVER forget just how dope the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate teaser was. Darn trailer gave me chills each time pic.twitter.com/A9yh8Yw9Me — ★STAR★ - That Dude (@cptn_star) September 30, 2020

