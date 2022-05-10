Super Witch Crown challenge in Clash Royale: Information, rewards, and more

Troop challenges in Clash Royale are an excellent way to try new cards and earn rewards like resources, magic items, gold, gems, and chests. Every week, the developers provide players with new challenges and tournaments in which they can participate free of cost.

The latest challenge is the "Super Witch Crown Challenge," which includes four sub-challenges. Users must complete the first sub-challenge to be eligible for the second sub-challenge.

The Super Witch Crown challenge starts on May 14, and gamers who complete it will receive gold, gems, chests, wid cards, and more.

Super Witch Crown challenge in Clash Royale

The Super Witch Crown challenge in-game (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Super Witch Crown challenge is the latest 1v1 in-game troop challenge, where players must collect crowns to win exclusive rewards. As the name suggests, this challenge also introduces the all-new Super Witch card, the boosted version of the normal Witch card.

The in-game description of the Super Witch Crown Challenge is as follows:

"Witch is temporarily powered up! Build a deck with Super Witch, and collect Crowns for free rewards! No losses! Play to the final reward!"

Unlike the Sudden Death challenge, the Super Witch Crown challenge does not count losses. So, users have the freedom to try various tournament decks and play as many battles as they want until they win all the rewards.

This is a casual challenge where gamers must collect maximum crowns, and rewards are given based on crowns. Destroying each tower provides them with an additional crown, so players can win a maximum of three crowns in a single battle.

Unlike the Lava Hound Draft challenge, they must build a tournament deck using any card ranging from Common to Champion, whether unlocked or not. A card space is locked to the Super Witch, so users must choose the remaining seven cards and participate in the challenge.

Super Witch Crown challenge rewards in Clash Royale

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Magic Items to grab this season!

Which tier have you reached? There're a lot of thoseMagic Itemsto grab this season!Which tier have you reached? There're a lot of those ✨ Magic Items ✨ to grab this season!Which tier have you reached? https://t.co/roodhAVaEi

Gamers can earn various rewards by completing all four Super Witch Crown Challenge sub-challenges. The following are the different rewards that they can earn:

1st Super Witch Crown sub-challenge will help players earn 1000 gold, 50 Zap cards, 50 Arrows cards, and a gold chest.

2nd Super Witch Crown sub-challenge will help players earn 1500 gold, 50 Royal Delivery cards, 25 Wizard cards, and a gold chest.

3rd Super Witch Crown sub-challenge will help players earn 3000 gold, 10 Poison cards, and a Legendary wild card.

4th Super Witch Crown sub-challenge will help players earn 4000 gold and a Legendary emote.

Players must participate in the Super Witch Crown challenge in Clash Royale once it starts on May 14 to earn additional magic items, gold, chest, cards, and emotes. They can create a powerful tournament deck and win all the in-game challenge battles.

