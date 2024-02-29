Supercell hints at Clash Royale Tesla evolution

The latest Clash Royale post on X subtly hints at the new Clash Royale Tesla evolution. Supercell, the game's developer, labeled the post with #Electrolution, indicating a new Clash Royale evolution centered around electricity. Within the post, an electrocuted Goblin can be seen, reminiscent of the effect when a standard Tesla attacks an opponent.

The hashtag itself, composed of "electrocution" and "evolution," serves to underscore the earlier leak regarding the anticipated introduction of this electric-based card into the game. This article provides the reason behind the Clash Royale Tesla evolution assumption and also suggests a few possible attacks on this enhanced version of Tesla.

Reasons behind the Clash Royale Tesla evolution speculations

A Reddit user, Weary-Discipline-309, hinted at two forthcoming evolutions within Clash Royale a month ago: the Bomber evolution and the Tesla evolution. It is worth noting that the Clash Royale Bomber evolution has already made it to the game. Thus, we can speculate that the next evolution will likely be the Clash Royale Tesla evolution.

Clash Royale Tesla evolution possible abilities

For those unfamiliar, the Tesla in Clash Royale is a formidable building card, boasting high hitpoints and damage while targeting both air and ground units with pinpoint accuracy. It has a unique ability to retract underground when no enemies are nearby, rendering it impervious to damage.

Now, there are two potential attacks for the Clash Royale Tesla evolution card. One potential growth could see the Tesla emitting a pulsating electric field, extending its reach to damage a wider array of foes within its vicinity, starting from its base. This electrifying expansion would enhance its offensive capabilities and also provide players with a strategic advantage on the battlefield.

Alternatively, the Tesla evolution in Clash Royale might take a more shocking approach by introducing a stunning ability upon deployment. This means that the Tesla evolution in Clash Royale could send jolts through enemy ranks, momentarily incapacitating them and creating openings for allied troops to exploit.

Tesla evolution potential release window and its possible alternative

Clash Royale future card evolutions (Image via Supercell)

The image above was shared by Supercell last year, providing clues for new evolutions. Only two evolutions in this picture show electric effects. The first one resembles Tesla, while the second resembles Electro Wizard, which could serve as a compelling alternative.

With Clash Royale Season 57 balance changes slated to arrive on March 4, Clashers can expect the Tesla evolution card to make its electrifying debut during the first week of March. However, there is no confirmed release window, so the expected arrival could be delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

