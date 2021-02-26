Sword of Descension in Genshin Impact: Can this weapon be obtained on PC and mobile?

In Genshin Impact's huge pool of weapons, there is a platform-exclusive sword called Sword of Descension.

The sword is rated 4-stars and is available to PS4 players for free. While most are unaware of its existence, some PC and mobile players wonder if this PS4-exclusive weapon can be obtained by logging in to their accounts on a PS4 using the cross-saving feature.

To find out the answer, here's a look at some aspects of the sword's availability in-game.

Can the Sword of Descension be obtained on PC and mobile?

The appearance of the Sword of Descension in Genshin Impact before and after the ascension (Image via Genshin Armory)

The exclusive 4-star sword was only obtainable for PS4 players as a pre-registration reward during the global launch of Genshin Impact, along with Wings of Descension (Wing Glider).

Players who think it's possible to log in to their accounts on the PS4 to claim the sword should be aware that the console does not allow the cross-saving feature. Genshin Impact supports cross-saving across iOS, Android, and Windows only.

As a result, the sword will only remain exclusive to the PS4 players. Unless developer miHoYo decides to give it away to travelers on the PC and mobile platforms via a time-limited event or a redeemable reward in the future, it is impossible to get this sword to complete the Weapon Archive collection in Genshin Impact.

Stats of Sword of Descension in Genshin Impact

Sword of Descension and its secondary stats

"A sword of unique craftsmanship. It does not appear to belong to this world."

- In-game description

Rarity: 4-stars

Base ATK: 39

Secondary stats: ATK%

Secondary stats base value: 7.7%

Passive ability: Descension

Passive description: When attacking enemies with normal or charged attacks, the character has a 50% chance to deal 200% ATK as AoE DMG. This effect can only occur once every 10s. Additionally, if the Traveler/ Main character equips this sword, their ATK is increased by 66.

