Genshin Impact's new daily login event "Night Sky's Grace" begins today

Genshin Impact has introduced the Night Sky's Grace event into the game, and it is the second login event in V1.3.

The event rewards Intertwined Fates, Mora, Talent level-up materials, Fragile Resins, and much more. The event has already started in the Asian region and will shortly be available in the other regions.

Schedule and rewards for Night Sky's Grace event in Genshin Impact:

The Night Sky's Grace login event will begin on 26th February at midnight and go on till the end of Genshin Impact V1.3. Unlike the earlier login events, this will not feature a redemption banner. Instead, the login rewards will be sent via in-game mail.

So, players must check their mail first before worrying about any missing rewards. The obtainable rewards can be seen in the event banner itself. However, the amount of the same has not been made clear. According to leaks, the following are the rewards for each day of login during the "Night Sky's Grace event."

Rewards for the Night Sky's Grace Login event in Genshin Impact:

Daily login rewards in Night Sky's Grace event (Image via World Of Teyvat)

26th February: 1 x Intertwined Fate, 5 x Golden Crabs, 10 x Mystic enhancement ores

27th February: 1 x Fragile Resin, 5 x Tianshu Meat, 5 x Hero's Wits

28th February: 1 x Intertwined Fate, 3 x Guide to Diligence, 50000 Mora

1st March: 1 x Fragile Resin, 3 x Guide to Gold, 10 x Mystic enhancement ores

2nd March: 1 x Intertwined Fate, 3 x Guide to Prosperity, 5 x Hero's Wits

Rewards for Day 1 of Night Sky's Grace event

The inclusion of Fragile Resin in any limited-time event rewards in Genshin Impact is one of the rarest things ever. This not only solves the lack of original resin, but also allows players to use it on another event called Ley Line Overflow.

Also, players can use those Intertwined Fates to wish for the limited-time characters and weapons in the featured banners, without using their saved up Primogems.

