Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds: Best builds, skills, and combo guide

Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds is perhaps one of the best and most customizable weapons at your disposal, suitable for quick-attacking, guarding, even item usage while not sheathed. It gives an equal split between offense and defense, making it a fine pick for starter players and vets alike who yearn for flexible, high-paced gameplay.

Ad

Though its combos are basic, Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds can deal considerable damage when properly built and equipped with decent skills.

Recommended Sword & Shield builds in Monster Hunter Wilds

Verdoloto build for Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Check out All Monster Hunter Wilds Monsters to know who you are going to face!

Best early-game builds

Ad

Trending

1) Albirath Edge I build (HR6 - HR8)

Weapon : Albirath Edge I

: Albirath Edge I Armor :G. Rathalos Helm, G. Ebony Mail, G. Rathalos Vambraces, G. Ebony Coil, G. Rathalos Greaves

:G. Rathalos Helm, G. Ebony Mail, G. Rathalos Vambraces, G. Ebony Coil, G. Rathalos Greaves Charm: Evasion Charm I

This setup for Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds maximizes Weakness Exploit (WEX) and Burst, alongside Critical Element and Scorcher, making it an excellent choice for consistent damage.

2) Quematrice Cuchillo II build (HR3 - HR5)

Weapon : Quematrice Cuchillo II

: Quematrice Cuchillo II Armor : Rey Sandhelm, Ajarakan Mail, Hirabami Vambraces, Balahara Coil, Ajarakan Greaves

: Rey Sandhelm, Ajarakan Mail, Hirabami Vambraces, Balahara Coil, Ajarakan Greaves Charm: Leaping Charm I

Ad

This build for Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds enhances Partbreaker and Latent Power, helping players break monster parts faster while increasing overall damage output.

3) Balahara Blade I build (HR1 - HR3)

Weapon : Balahara Blade I

: Balahara Blade I Armor:Doshaguma Helm, Doshaguma Mail, Doshaguma Braces, Bone Coil, Doshaguma Greaves

A beginner-friendly build for Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds focused on Powerhouse, delivering a big attack boost early on.

Read more — Great Sword in Monster Hunter Wilds: Best builds, skills, and combo guide

Ad

Best mid-game builds

1) Artian Sword I build

Weapon : Artian Sword I

: Artian Sword I Armor : G. Fulgur Helm b, G. Rathalos Mail b, G. Fulgur Vambraces a, G. Rathalos Coil a, G. Rathalos Greaves a

: G. Fulgur Helm b, G. Rathalos Mail b, G. Fulgur Vambraces a, G. Rathalos Coil a, G. Rathalos Greaves a Charm: Leaping Charm III

Leverages Second Wind and Maximum Might with Affinity-boosting skills for high Critical Hit damage.

2) Princess Rapier I build

Weapon : Princess Rapier I

: Princess Rapier I Armor : Bulaqchi Specs a, Rathian Mail a, Balahara Vambraces b, Rathian Coil b, Chatacabra Greaves b

: Bulaqchi Specs a, Rathian Mail a, Balahara Vambraces b, Rathian Coil b, Chatacabra Greaves b Charm: Foray Charm I

Ad

Designed for High-Rank hunts, this build for Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds stacks Foray and Weakness Exploit to boost Affinity and raw attack, making it ideal for fighting poisoned monsters.

Best late-game build

Verdoloto build

Weapon : Verdoloto

: Verdoloto Armor : Gore Helm b, G. Fulgur Mail b, G. Arkveld Vambraces b, G. Fulgur Coil a, Gore Greaves b

: Gore Helm b, G. Fulgur Mail b, G. Arkveld Vambraces b, G. Fulgur Coil a, Gore Greaves b Charm: Phoenix Charm II

This setup for Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds maximizes Affinity through Black Eclipse, Maximum Might, and Weakness Exploit, making it a powerhouse for endgame hunts.

Ad

Stats:

Health : 100

: 100 Stamina : 150

: 150 Attack : 287

: 287 Element : 430

: 430 Affinity : 5%

: 5% Defense: 283

Skills:

Weapon skills: Critical Boost Lv.3, Critical Element Lv.3, Fire Attack Lv.3, Handicraft Lv.2 Armor skills: Constitution Lv.5, Weakness Exploit Lv.4, Antivirus Lv.3, Coalescence Lv.3, Divine Blessing Lv.3, Maximum Might Lv.3, Evade Window Lv.1, Flinch Free Lv.1, Stamina Surge Lv.1

Best skills for Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds

Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds (Image via Capcom)

Handicraft : Extends Sharpness, reducing the frequency of sharpening.

: Extends Sharpness, reducing the frequency of sharpening. Critical Element : Increases elemental damage on Critical Hits, making it a must-have for Elemental SnS builds.

: Increases elemental damage on Critical Hits, making it a must-have for Elemental SnS builds. Offensive Guard : Pairs well with Perfect Guard, granting a temporary attack boost when blocking correctly.

: Pairs well with Perfect Guard, granting a temporary attack boost when blocking correctly. Master's Touch : Another chance-based Sharpness conservation skill, best suited for high-Affinity builds.

: Another chance-based Sharpness conservation skill, best suited for high-Affinity builds. Evade Extender : Enhances dodging, improving overall mobility and survivability.

: Enhances dodging, improving overall mobility and survivability. Burst : Rewards continuous attacks, making it perfect for the fast-hitting nature of the SnS.

: Rewards continuous attacks, making it perfect for the fast-hitting nature of the SnS. Guard : Helps with non-perfect blocks but isn’t essential due to Perfect Guard mechanics.

: Helps with non-perfect blocks but isn’t essential due to Perfect Guard mechanics. Attack Boost : Offers a raw damage increase, but other skills like Weakness Exploit provide better scaling.

: Offers a raw damage increase, but other skills like Weakness Exploit provide better scaling. Critical Boost : Increases Critical Hit damage, but is less effective for elemental-heavy SnS setups.

: Increases Critical Hit damage, but is less effective for elemental-heavy SnS setups. Critical Eye : Provides flat Affinity, though better Affinity-boosting skills exist.

: Provides flat Affinity, though better Affinity-boosting skills exist. Weakness Exploit: Even after slight nerfs in Wilds, WEX remains a core skill for increasing Affinity, which is crucial for SnS builds.

Even after slight nerfs in Wilds, WEX remains a core skill for increasing Affinity, which is crucial for SnS builds. Elemental Attack : Since the Sword & Shield excels at rapid strikes, boosting elemental damage significantly improves DPS.

: Since the Sword & Shield excels at rapid strikes, boosting elemental damage significantly improves DPS. Protective Polish : Essential for managing Sharpness, especially with the SnS's rapid attack rate.

: Essential for managing Sharpness, especially with the SnS's rapid attack rate. Razor Sharp: Helps conserve Sharpness but relies on chance.

Ad

Read more — Monster Hunter Wilds: 5 things you shouldn't do as Dual Blades user

Best Sword & Shield Combos in Monster Hunter Wilds

1) Rush onslaught combo

PC : (Hold S) S + Right Click → Left Click → Left Click → Left Click → Left Click → Left Click or Right Click

: (Hold S) S + Right Click → Left Click → Left Click → Left Click → Left Click → Left Click or Right Click PS5 : (Tilt LS Back) L + Circle → Triangle → Triangle → Triangle → Triangle → Triangle or Circle or Triangle + Circle

: (Tilt LS Back) L + Circle → Triangle → Triangle → Triangle → Triangle → Triangle or Circle or Triangle + Circle Xbox: (Tilt LS Back) LS + B → Y → Y → Y → Y → Y or B or Y + B

Ad

2) Reaper’s edge chain

PC : Right Click → Right Click → Right Click → Left Click + Right Click → (Hold) Left Click + Right Click

: Right Click → Right Click → Right Click → Left Click + Right Click → (Hold) Left Click + Right Click PS5 : Circle → Circle → Circle → Triangle + Circle → (Hold) Triangle + Circle

: Circle → Circle → Circle → Triangle + Circle → (Hold) Triangle + Circle Xbox: B → B → B → Y + B → (Hold) Y + B

3) Brutal Bash sequence

PC : (Hold W) W + Right Click → Right Click → Right Click → R + Right Click

: (Hold W) W + Right Click → Right Click → Right Click → R + Right Click PS5 : (Tilt LS Forward) L + Circle → Circle → Circle → R2 + Circle

: (Tilt LS Forward) L + Circle → Circle → Circle → R2 + Circle Xbox: (Tilt LS Forward) L + B → B → B → RT + B

This sums up our best builds, skills, and combo guide for Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Check out: How to get Monster Hardbone in Monster Hunter Wilds

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out our Monster Hunter Wilds Review if you are wondering whether the game is worth it.