Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds: Best builds, skills, and combo guide

Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds is perhaps one of the best and most customizable weapons at your disposal, suitable for quick-attacking, guarding, even item usage while not sheathed. It gives an equal split between offense and defense, making it a fine pick for starter players and vets alike who yearn for flexible, high-paced gameplay.
Though its combos are basic, Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds can deal considerable damage when properly built and equipped with decent skills.
Recommended Sword & Shield builds in Monster Hunter Wilds
Best early-game builds
1) Albirath Edge I build (HR6 - HR8)
- Weapon: Albirath Edge I
- Armor:G. Rathalos Helm, G. Ebony Mail, G. Rathalos Vambraces, G. Ebony Coil, G. Rathalos Greaves
- Charm: Evasion Charm I
This setup for Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds maximizes Weakness Exploit (WEX) and Burst, alongside Critical Element and Scorcher, making it an excellent choice for consistent damage.
2) Quematrice Cuchillo II build (HR3 - HR5)
- Weapon: Quematrice Cuchillo II
- Armor: Rey Sandhelm, Ajarakan Mail, Hirabami Vambraces, Balahara Coil, Ajarakan Greaves
- Charm: Leaping Charm I
This build for Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds enhances Partbreaker and Latent Power, helping players break monster parts faster while increasing overall damage output.
3) Balahara Blade I build (HR1 - HR3)
- Weapon: Balahara Blade I
- Armor:Doshaguma Helm, Doshaguma Mail, Doshaguma Braces, Bone Coil, Doshaguma Greaves
A beginner-friendly build for Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds focused on Powerhouse, delivering a big attack boost early on.
Best mid-game builds
1) Artian Sword I build
- Weapon: Artian Sword I
- Armor: G. Fulgur Helm b, G. Rathalos Mail b, G. Fulgur Vambraces a, G. Rathalos Coil a, G. Rathalos Greaves a
- Charm: Leaping Charm III
Leverages Second Wind and Maximum Might with Affinity-boosting skills for high Critical Hit damage.
2) Princess Rapier I build
- Weapon: Princess Rapier I
- Armor: Bulaqchi Specs a, Rathian Mail a, Balahara Vambraces b, Rathian Coil b, Chatacabra Greaves b
- Charm: Foray Charm I
Designed for High-Rank hunts, this build for Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds stacks Foray and Weakness Exploit to boost Affinity and raw attack, making it ideal for fighting poisoned monsters.
Best late-game build
Verdoloto build
- Weapon: Verdoloto
- Armor: Gore Helm b, G. Fulgur Mail b, G. Arkveld Vambraces b, G. Fulgur Coil a, Gore Greaves b
- Charm: Phoenix Charm II
This setup for Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds maximizes Affinity through Black Eclipse, Maximum Might, and Weakness Exploit, making it a powerhouse for endgame hunts.
Stats:
- Health: 100
- Stamina: 150
- Attack: 287
- Element: 430
- Affinity: 5%
- Defense: 283
Skills:
- Weapon skills: Critical Boost Lv.3, Critical Element Lv.3, Fire Attack Lv.3, Handicraft Lv.2 Armor skills: Constitution Lv.5, Weakness Exploit Lv.4, Antivirus Lv.3, Coalescence Lv.3, Divine Blessing Lv.3, Maximum Might Lv.3, Evade Window Lv.1, Flinch Free Lv.1, Stamina Surge Lv.1
Best skills for Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds
- Handicraft: Extends Sharpness, reducing the frequency of sharpening.
- Critical Element: Increases elemental damage on Critical Hits, making it a must-have for Elemental SnS builds.
- Offensive Guard: Pairs well with Perfect Guard, granting a temporary attack boost when blocking correctly.
- Master's Touch: Another chance-based Sharpness conservation skill, best suited for high-Affinity builds.
- Evade Extender: Enhances dodging, improving overall mobility and survivability.
- Burst: Rewards continuous attacks, making it perfect for the fast-hitting nature of the SnS.
- Guard: Helps with non-perfect blocks but isn’t essential due to Perfect Guard mechanics.
- Attack Boost: Offers a raw damage increase, but other skills like Weakness Exploit provide better scaling.
- Critical Boost: Increases Critical Hit damage, but is less effective for elemental-heavy SnS setups.
- Critical Eye: Provides flat Affinity, though better Affinity-boosting skills exist.
- Weakness Exploit: Even after slight nerfs in Wilds, WEX remains a core skill for increasing Affinity, which is crucial for SnS builds.
- Elemental Attack: Since the Sword & Shield excels at rapid strikes, boosting elemental damage significantly improves DPS.
- Protective Polish: Essential for managing Sharpness, especially with the SnS's rapid attack rate.
- Razor Sharp: Helps conserve Sharpness but relies on chance.
Best Sword & Shield Combos in Monster Hunter Wilds
1) Rush onslaught combo
- PC: (Hold S) S + Right Click → Left Click → Left Click → Left Click → Left Click → Left Click or Right Click
- PS5: (Tilt LS Back) L + Circle → Triangle → Triangle → Triangle → Triangle → Triangle or Circle or Triangle + Circle
- Xbox: (Tilt LS Back) LS + B → Y → Y → Y → Y → Y or B or Y + B
2) Reaper’s edge chain
- PC: Right Click → Right Click → Right Click → Left Click + Right Click → (Hold) Left Click + Right Click
- PS5: Circle → Circle → Circle → Triangle + Circle → (Hold) Triangle + Circle
- Xbox: B → B → B → Y + B → (Hold) Y + B
3) Brutal Bash sequence
- PC: (Hold W) W + Right Click → Right Click → Right Click → R + Right Click
- PS5: (Tilt LS Forward) L + Circle → Circle → Circle → R2 + Circle
- Xbox: (Tilt LS Forward) L + B → B → B → RT + B
This sums up our best builds, skills, and combo guide for Sword & Shield in Monster Hunter Wilds.
