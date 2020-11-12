Syblus' Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Garena Free Fire is a fast-paced mobile battle royale game that has garnered immense popularity in the last couple of years. Several online content creators currently make videos on the game, and a few of them even boast millions of subscribers on streaming platforms like YouTube.

Syblus is a renowned content creator from Morocco and is quite popular among Free Fire players even outside the Middle East region.

In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Syblus’ Free Fire ID and stats

Syblus’ Free Fire ID is 15441490.

Lifetime stats

Syblus has played 7152 squad games and has emerged victorious in 929 of them, which translates to a win rate of 12.98%. He has 16646 frags in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.67.

In the duo mode, he has secured 148 Booyahs in 1723 games, which makes his win rate 8.58%. He also has 3417 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Syblus has also played 1684 solo matches and has 96 victories, which translates to a win rate of 5.70%. With 2867 kills to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 1.81.

Ranked stats

Syblus has played 239 squad matches in Ranked Season 18 and has won 19 of them, translating to a win rate of 7.94%. He has eliminated 586 opponents in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.66.

Apart from this, he has also played a single duo match and has 1 kill to his name.

Syblus' YouTuber channel

The first video on Syblus’ channel was posted in June 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 199 videos and has amassed over 97 million combined views. He currently boasts a massive subscriber count of over 1.7 million.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Syblus' social media accounts

To visit Syblus' Instagram profile, click here.

He also streams Free Fire on Nimo TV. Click here to visit his account.

