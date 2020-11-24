Syblus vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire is one of the most played mobile games of the battle royale genre. Its massive popularity has allowed certain players to thrive in the digital content creation industry.

Syblus and BNL are two of the most well-known Free Fire YouTubers and are part of the same guild. In this article, we compare the stats of both players.

Also Read: SK Sabir Boss vs Titanium Gamer: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Syblus’ Free Fire ID and stats

Syblus’ Free Fire ID is 15441490.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Syblus has played 7247 squad games and has a winning tally of 940, which translates to a win rate of 12.97%. He has eliminated over 16800 opponents and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Advertisement

In 1723 duo matches, he has 148 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 8.58%. He has 3417 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 2.17.

Syblus also has played 1700 solo games and has secured 96 victories. He also has over 2900 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.82.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Syblus has played 319 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has triumphed in 27 of them. He has 779 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.67.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

BNL’s Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Advertisement

BNL has played 18255 squad games and has won 2989 of them, making his win rate 16.37%. He has bagged 65992 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.32.

He has played 764 duo matches and has emerged victorious on 84 occasions, which translates to a win rate of 10.99%. With a K/D ratio of 2.10, he has 1431 kills to his name in this mode.

BNL has also played 1233 solo games and has 78 victories, translating to a win rate of 6.32%. He has secured 2385 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.06 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, BNL has played 1127 squad games and has secured 106 victories, making his win rate 9.40%. He has racked up 4140 kills, with a K/D ratio of 4.05.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both Syblus and BNL have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. When we take a look at their lifetime stats, BNL is relatively better in both the solo and squad modes. In the duo mode, Syblus has a higher win rate while BNL has a better K/D ratio.

Advertisement

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as both content creators are yet to play a game in these modes. However, in the ranked squad mode, BNL is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs TSG Jash: Who has better stats in Free Fire?