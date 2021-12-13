"Is that the right term?": Sykkuno draws laughter from Corpse Husband, Valkyrae and Ryan Higa

Corpse Husband, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, and Ryan Higa were amused after Thomas "Sykkuno" gave their friend Christina "TinaKitten" Kenyon an interesting nickname.

Tina made a "confession" about a show she had watched the day before the stream, leading to Sykkuno calling her a "pegasister." The term immediately drew laughter and confusion from the lot, even causing Tina to hysterically laugh at its absurdity.

Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and Corpse Husband discuss the term "pegasister"

During their latest live stream, Thomas "Sykkuno," Christina "TinaKitten" Kenyon, Corpse Husband, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter, and Ryan Higa all joined together to play Riot Games' Valorant.

As they waited to begin their session, TinaKitten made a sudden confession that took Sykkuno by surprise:

"I watched My Little Pony last night on my projector. I did, I did. Am I a 'brony'? No, but.."

Midway through her confession, Sykkuno began pondering the term for fans of the latest My Little Pony animated show. Before she could finish talking, he had found the word he was looking for and confronted her:

"You're a pegasister. She's a- yeah, I had to- I googled it, I googled it. Is that the right term? Did I get it right?"

TinaKitten immediately burst into laughter, partially screaming into her mic at the absurdity of the claim. Valkyrae and Corpse Husband were confused by the word, with Corpse stating,

"That sounds like a horrible string of words mixed in that's, that's bad in so many (ways)."

According to wiktionary.org,

"Pegasister is a female fan of the animated television series My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic, typically an adult."

The male alternative to the term would be "brony," which TinaKitten mentioned during her initial confession. They eventually began playing, queuing for a match soon after everyone recovered from the hilarious incident.

As of late, Sykkuno has been on a roll regarding trolling his friends while feigning innocence, such as when he pulled a fast one on his Mario Party lobby with Leslie "Fuslie" Fu Valkyrae and others.

