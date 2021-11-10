"What a combo": Sykkuno slyly outplays Fuslie during a game of Mario Party

Thomas "Sykkuno" executed a slick maneuver to distract Leslie "Fuslie" Fu during a game of Super Mario Party.

The pair were playing with Lily "Lilypichu" Ki and Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter during a stream they held on 9 November 2021.

Fuslie calls Sykkuno "evil" after being tricked by him

Thomas "Sykkuno" showed off a deceptive play during a round of Super Mario Party with Leslie "fuslie" Fu, Lily "Lilypichu" Ki and Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter.

The streamer was able to unlock a special part of the map, which had several Boo blocks. Boo is a ghost in the Mario universe - with respect to the Mario Party games, those who land on its spot are able to steal coins or stars from other players.

Sykkuno managed to land on a Boo block, which had Fuslie afraid. At that point in the game, the only other player that had a "Star" (an important item needed to win) was Fuslie, besides Sykkuno himself. Sensing her fear, the latter ended up stealing coins from Valkyrae instead and said:

"So Leslie, I just, I just didn't want to steal a start from you cause you're the only person with a star - it didn't feel right, you know. I'll just steal the coins, and it'll be fine."

Leslie immediately "aww'd" at Sykkuno's confession, touched that he had spared her from a hard hit in the game. As Sykkuno had rolled a higher number earlier, his character began to move right after the coins were stolen, saying the following:

"I can't believe no one realized what's happening."

Leslie grew speechless in confusion and was shocked after seeing that Sykkuno landed on another Boo block. He continued his previous sentence:

"There's two Boos here. I'm gonna steal a star now."

Simultaneously, Valkyrae, Lily and Leslie all began shouting in bewilderment, while Sykkuno cackled in the background at the sly move he had just pulled. He talked over their screams, saying the following:

"I can't believe nobody knew that there were two Boos here and I was leading you into a false sense of security."

Leslie, in a light-hearted tone, called the streamer "sweaty and evil" while giggling at the scene that had just unfolded.

Many praised Sykkuno for what he had done, alluding to him being a very tactical and calculated person, despite his easy-going and sweet persona.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Earlier this week, Sykkuno had played Super Mario Party with Felix "xQc" Lengyel, Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo, and Connor "ConnorEatsPants," where he was subjected to xQc's hilarious rant about the game's mechanics and luck-system.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul