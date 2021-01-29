Sykkuno makes Corpse Husband choke out of laughter

The popular duo of Corpse Husband and Sykkuno won over the internet yet again recently, after their hilarious conversation went viral.

During a recent stream of Valorant, Sykkuno was at his innocent best when he made a rather harmless remark, only for it to be interpreted in another manner by Corpse. This triggered a laughter fit, as the faceless streamer almost ended up choking on his food, which left Sykkuno utterly confused.

Toast: ".. and then we dominate the viewership"

Sykkuno: "Lets be honest if Corpse is there we already got it, right?"

Corpse: "Wait what are we talking about"

Sykkuno: "We are talking how you dominate things Corpse"

*chokes* pic.twitter.com/hGn7yJ9kIE — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) January 29, 2021

The entire incident stems from a statement by Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, where he speaks about dominating the viewership.

This incites an innocent response from Sykkuno, who calmly mutters:

"We are talking about how you dominate things Corpse"

However, his statement on "dominating" is interpreted in an alternate fashion by Corpse Husband, who ends up bursting into laughter.

A baffled Sykkuno then quizzically asks:

"Why is he laughing, Corpse? Why is he laughing so hard, I don't think it was that funny.."

As a result of their hilarious exchange, fans soon took to Twitter to react to the same.

Advertisement

Sykkuno's innocence leaves Corpse Husband in splits

Sykkuno and Corpse Husband are revered for their wholesome friendship, which revolves around jibes, witty quips and light-hearted trolls.

After conquering games such as Rust and Among Us, the duo have been trying their hand at Valorant of late, alongside the likes of Valkyrae and Disguised Toast.

During their recent stream, Sykkuno's innocent remarks caused Corpse Husband to almost choke on his food, as the former appeared clueless as to what exactly was happening.

In his defense, Sykkuno remarks:

"It's not a bad thing to say Corpse is popular? If he's popular and he deserves it you know"

Their exchange invited quite a few reactions online, as fans responded to the duo's wholesome camaraderie:

“we’re talking about how you dominate things, corpse” IM CRYING — ace 〄 certified himbo (@dislcyalbastard) January 29, 2021

he’s too pure!! pls- 😩🥰 — jasmine 💙 (@MundaneJasmine) January 29, 2021

Advertisement

WHY ARE THEY LIKE THIS — meredith🥂 (@merriebby) January 29, 2021

The fact that Sykkuno didn't realize what he said 🤣 — Ravenshaman (@Ravenshaman1) January 29, 2021

Corpse laugh is so satisfying — nine🌱 (@jaimareeel) January 29, 2021

Lmao I love that you can hear him hit his desk hahha — Adaline Lacey (@CyanSiren22) January 29, 2021

Advertisement

Hell yeah, he dominate things 💀 pic.twitter.com/RmpCnCNHPq — Autumn Scarlett (@autumnscarl) January 29, 2021

"we talk about how you dominate things corpse“ -sykkuno



I CANT BELIEVE HE FUCKING SAID THAT HUHHH SKKUNO WHAT THE FUCK — ruby🌱 (@98CORPSES) January 29, 2021

let's be honest here when sykkuno said "we're just talking abt how u dominate things corpse" our minds INCLUDING CORPSE'S, went to a very shallow...shallow place — 🌱🤍 (@chvdkkuno) January 29, 2021

Advertisement

Sykkuno's recent remark caught Corpse Husband off guard and won over fans in the process. A large chunk of the audience simply can't seem to get enough of the duo's wholesome antics on stream.