Sykkuno wins hearts online by playing the guitar

Sykkuno recently played the main theme to popular Japanese animated movie Spirited away and bits of another song to great fanfare.

Sykkuno plays bass fairly regularly. For a change, he bought an acoustic guitar a day before the stream.

Despite having only one day to practice, he did incredibly well. The first song he played was a recognizable rock song, but none of his fans could figure out the name.

The second song garnered far more attention. Sykkuno played Inochi No Namae from the movie Spirited Away. The most shared clip of Sykkuno playing the guitar is him playing only the second song. He played the Spirited Away song for a little over 20 seconds before stopping due to nerves.

sykkuno playing the guitar might be the best thing you’ll ever hear pic.twitter.com/ViDG4M6bCK — carrie (@itsykkuno) January 24, 2021

why am i crying this is so relaxing — Gen z granny (@RoliDosis) January 24, 2021

He's perfect 🥺 — Pancake on the Loose🥞🗡️ (@MissPancakeDraw) January 24, 2021

this is so precious omfg, i cant wait to see what else he learns — 🤠1312🤠 (@BTheBlackCat) January 24, 2021

THIS LAST ONE HAS MY WHOLE HEART pic.twitter.com/oElablIzXa — 🦐 Shrimpkkuro` (@corpseclipsy) January 24, 2021

I DIDNT KNOW HE PLAYED THAT MUCH ON THE STREAM...🥺💗💗💗 — Amaloa🌸 (@amaloaaaa) January 24, 2021

what a talented man indeed that is sykkuno the talented man that is sykkuno who is also a talented man pic.twitter.com/oo6ggwmC2T — :D (@pussyobliviator) January 24, 2021

Sykkuno seemed nervous the entire stream, but was well-received by viewers of the stream. Sykkuno is a humble and modest person, as was clear from his performance. Sykkuno, however, did point out that he needs more practice.

Also the big breath he took before he started 🥺 He's always so nervous but it always sounds beautiful 🖤 — Myisha 💋 (@_Mishhaaaa) January 24, 2021

YES HE GOT IT YESTERDAY — carrie (@itsykkuno) January 24, 2021

He's so pure he's blessed our souls — Öats (@HandfulofOats) January 24, 2021

Sykkuno also alluded that he'll be posting more streams of this kind for viewers who want to hear more.

Sykkuno is musically inclined like his close friend, Corpse Husband

As mentioned earlier, Sykkuno is a bass player. He credited his ability to grasp things quickly from having played bass for so long. Sykkuno has grown notably close to one of his streaming friends, Corpse Husband.

Corpse Husband is not just a streamer but an active musician. His song, 'e-girls are ruining my life' recently passed 50 million listens on music app Spotify.

E-GIRLS GOT 50M 🖤🖤🖤🖤



THANK YOU SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/1FdbjAsYEQ — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) December 8, 2020

Corpse Husband is often inviting Sykkuno to partake in fun activities. It wouldn't be too far-fetched to suggest that the YouTubers are planning to collaborate on a track. It does seem very likely, especially with Sykkuno trying so hard to learn.

Fans will have to wait and see if there's more to this.

