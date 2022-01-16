"He'd be talking more": Sykkuno hilariously reveals Disguised Toast's 'tell' to OTV Among Us lobby

It was all fun and laughter in a recent OTV & Friends' Among Us lobby when Sykkuno showed how well he knows his good friend Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang.

In an attempt to prove his and Toast's innocence, Sykkuno went ahead and revealed the latter's tell. He spoke about how there was no way that Toast would've been quiet if he was the imposter.

"Me and Toast already know it's Tina and here's how. If Toast was the imposter he'd be talking more.. otherwise it would be garbage content for a YouTube video, because he'd be an imposter with no talking. There's no way it's Toast!"

OTV & Friends know each other too well in Among Us

The famous Twitch group have gotten 1000+ hours on the game and it's no surprise that they know each other's tell all too well by now.

So it was no shock that Sykunno got his good friend Disguised Toast's tell absolutely right, especially since the latter was deemed to be the best at Among Us.

Toast and Sykkuno also spoke about putting on some music, when Toast quickly claimed that the specific music was not DMCA free.

When the clip was posted on subreddit r/LiveStreamFail, fans were quick to point out the synergy and friendship between the group - which makes it super easy for them to tell who's whom.

Fans sure do love the kind of content OTV & Friends have been putting out with their Among Us streams. While some time back, Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter and Corpse Husband grew emotional after playing what they said was their last “Among Us” game, the group came back for some regular streams recently and also announced that they might play once a week.

OTV & Friends' popularity has never dipped

From raising a whooping $18,000 for charity to creating some of the funniest Among Us moments on Twitch, the group is clearly the fan-favourite when it comes to the game.

Fans absolutely love the banter and the playfulness among streamers, who more often than not juxtapose the gang next door, making their content super relatable and fun for the audience.

Also Read Article Continues below

Which brings up the question: does it really matter if the group knows each other too well and subsequently the fans know them too, if the content remains as good as it is now?

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan