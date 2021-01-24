Sykkuno reveals his favourite Corpse Husband song

In a recent stream, Sykkuno was asked which of Corpse Husband's songs were his favourites to which he had an interesting reply.

Sykkuno and Corpse Husband have long been adored by the YouTube and streaming community for the friendship and banter they share. After meeting through mutual friends and playing a lot of Among Us together, the two personalities quickly became friends and streamed a lot of videos together.

Also read: "I was told it'd do bad": Corpse Husband shares heartfelt note of gratitude as "E-Girls" nears 100M streams

Sykkuno's favourite Corpse Husband songs

Here's what Sykunno had to say when he was put on the spot:

"Honestly, I think my favourite one to listen to is agoraphobic and my favourite one to make memes out of is the "choke" (E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE!) one. It's a tough one they're all good in different ways but that one's the best for memes and memes are worth a lot."

Advertisement

Corpse Husband released Agoraphobic on October 20th, 2020 and as of January 2021, the song has over 22 million views. The song's guitar and bass-heavy tunes paired with Corpse's deep voice make for a pleasant listen.

Due to Corpse's existing medical conditions of fibromyalgia, thoracic outlet syndrome and GERD, his voice has turned deeper than normal.

The second song mentioned by Sykkuno was "E-GIRLS ARE RUINING MY LIFE!" featuring Savage Ga$p. A much more edgy and dark song, "E-GIRLS" features a grunge style-beat paired with a lot more explicit lyrics than Agoraphobia.

Fans were quick to point out the discrepancy from this song versus Corpse's personality with some humorous comments.

His voice: I’ll kill you if i have to His personality: Uhh hi what’s your name?... - Aanya Shah

Advertisement

Corpse talking: very shy and really nice Corpse rapping: "CHOKE ME" - meji

Corpse Husband's success in streaming and music has proved his versatility as a creator. It has paved the way forward for more such releases that fans are sure to enjoy.

Also read: Corpse Husband talks about streaming on Twitch someday