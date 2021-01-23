"I was told it'd do bad": Corpse Husband shares heartfelt note of gratitude as "E-Girls" nears 100M streams

Corpse Husband recently announced on Twitter that his popular song, E-Girls Are Ruining My Life, is nearing a whopping 100 million streams on Spotify.

The fact that it took just 21 days for the song to reach this monumental landmark is what makes his achievement all the more awe-inspiring.

Keeping this in mind, the internet's favorite mystery man shared a heartfelt message of appreciation for all his fans, who have been fundamental to the song's success:

And it's all thanks to you guys, believe me when I say you all REALLY shook the industry behind the scenes more than you know, and continue to.

<3 — CORPSE (@CORPSE_alt) January 23, 2021

Corpse Husband opened up about why exactly this song means so much to him, as he isn't particularly one to care about numbers.

From being told that the song would do badly to being discouraged from even making it in the first place, the 23-year-old revealed the numerous obstacles that almost hindered the song's production.

In light of his appreciative message, several fans took to Twitter to return the favor.

Fans celebrate the success of Corpse Husband's "E-Girls Are Ruining My Life"

"E-Girls Are Ruining My Life" is a famous track released initially by Corpse Husband on September 30th, 2020.

A collaboration with American rapper Savage Ga$p, the song features bass vocals, consisting of lyrics pertaining to a strong sexual undercurrent of roleplay.

Soon after the song went viral, courtesy of numerous personalities singing it, "E-Girls" transformed into an anthem for millennials on social media. The lines "choke me like you hate me, but you love me" became an instant favorite.

Featuring his friend and TikTok star Emma Langevin on the cover, the song successfully ushered in a new wave of rising interest in the "E-Girl" and "E-Boy" phenomenon.

In light of his recent achievement, fans and members of the online community took to Twitter to congratulate Corpse Husband:

Corpse Supremacy! Very inspiring my guy :] — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 23, 2021

We love you — Natalie (@NatalieEzell1) January 23, 2021

SO SO SO WELL DESERVED, WE LOVE YOU — Zara🌧🖤 (@c0rpsesimp) January 23, 2021

i’m so fucking proud of you you’re KILLING it — ً (@kanjifordeath) January 23, 2021

As support continues to pour in online, the growth trajectory of Corpse Husband continues to scale impressive new heights with each passing month.

From initially starting as a horror narrator to dominating the YouTube charts with his Among Us streams, the California native seems to be in the midst of a prolonged purple patch.

His fans have been like a rock, instrumental in laying the foundation for his global popularity. In his words, they "possess the power to shake the industry."

Moreover, with his musical career also flourishing, fans certainly have a lot to look forward to when it comes to the enigma known as Corpse Husband.