TikTok star Emma Langevin has a fitting response for fans who demand Corpse Husband face reveal

Recently, popular TikToker Emma Langevin shared a curt message for fans continuing to obsess over the appearance of Corpse Husband.

One of the most popular faceless YouTubers today, the hype around a Corpse Husband 'face reveal' continues to remain astronomical.

While a large section of the internet sensation's fan base believes in respecting his privacy, another faction constantly makes assumptions and demands to know what he looks like.

Everyone should stop asking him to reveal his face, srsly. Love him for who he is, without being compelled to show you his face. @Corpse_Husband#FLOWERSFORCORPSE #ROSESFORCORPSE #VERIFYCORPSE pic.twitter.com/FPBH2rltYt — #streamAGORAPHOBIC (@spillwineonme) October 20, 2020

It was this problematic tendency of fans going overboard that was addressed by TikTok star Emma Langevin recently. She has also been featured as the cover girl in Corpse Husband's popular banger, E-Girls are ruining my life.

In a short TikTok video that surfaced online, she emphatically shut down fans who excessively obsess over Corpse Husband, telling them to 'mind their own business.'

"Mind your business": Emma Langevin's response to obsessive Corpse Husband fans

In the clip above, she shares a short yet effective message to those fans demanding a Corpse Husband face reveal:

"Do you know what Corpse looks like? I really wanna know what Corpse looks like. No! Mind your business!"

Corpse Husband is one of the most popular YouTubers in the world at the moment. He has witnessed an unprecedented rise in popularity ever since he started streaming InnerSloth's Among Us.

From starting as a horror narrator to dominating the YouTube charts alongside Jacksepticeye, PewDiePie, and Pokimane, the 23-year old has transformed into an overnight sensation.

This is because the internet can't seem to get enough of his mysterious persona, sonorous voice, and enigmatic personality.

Emma Langevin, on the other hand, is a popular TikToker who is unfortunately known for going viral and consequently getting canceled, all in 24 hours.

Despite having attracted the ire of the Cancel Culture mob online, she has managed to hold her own and is often spotted making TikToks online.

She is also known to be friends with Corpse Husband and is followed by him on TikTok.

Emma Langevin's recent response drives home a rather important message regarding respecting someone's privacy, especially when it comes to a faceless YouTuber as popular as Corpse Husband.

Also, amid immense pressure surrounding a Corpse Husband face reveal, it is indeed heartening to witness his peers step in and support his decision of remaining a faceless yet charismatic enigma.