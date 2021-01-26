"Sykkuno's got a killer instinct": MoistCr1TiKal on Sykkuno's Valorant skills 

Sykkuno is almost an unstoppable force on Valorant, and MoistCr1TiKal would know what it takes to be a good Valorant player.

MoistCr1Tikal was quick to give Sykkuno props after playing with him. The streamer had this to say about Sykkuno:

"I think when the streams off, Sykkuno just goes on clapping children in these games."

Even Charlie knows the wonder that is offline Sykkuno, he legit did that last time, grinded non-stop for a few days and when he came back he was a changed man pic.twitter.com/sMD9VFmxye — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) January 25, 2021

MoistCr1Tikal further explained that there must be some form of trash talking as well. He went on to highlight the hidden skill of his friend.

"He can get real gross at this game. He was pulling off some nasty clips."

Sykkuno is actually a lot better at First-person shooters than he lets on

Sykkuno suggests that he was able to take out the other players by accident. When looking at the clip closely, Sykkuno took out all but one member of the enemy team. That remaining team member was not present for the firefight. The entire clip shows that the kills were not out of sheer luck but due to skill.

There was not an easy kill from a grenade either. These were all shots directed from his weapon.

That was literally sooo epic what lmao — bruv (@ViTheSimp) January 25, 2021

In the next round, he does the same maneuver. He manages to headshot the same enemy team member that he scored a headshot on in the first round from the same location.

Sykkuno: "guys the chances of me pulling this off are so low"

Jack: "Don't doubt yourself Sykkuno, you are incredible"



He proceeds with using his signature self-blinding technique almost clutching it with two noscopes. Its so nice to see everyone believe in his skills 🥺 pic.twitter.com/lD9sUMPUEH — Sykkuno Clips 🌱 (@botkkuno) January 25, 2021

Some may think this is a coincidence, but it is clear that Sykkuno hides his skill behind his shy personality.

Shroud recently had a firefight with Sykkuno and lost. Shroud plays a lot more shooters than Sykkuno but was taken out quickly when they went 1v1. Shroud was singing Sykkuno's praises.

The clear focus that he gets the second he is in a shootout shows how confident Sykkuno is in his ability.

