"Sykkuno you're amazing!" Shroud is a fan of Sykkuno's Rust gameplay 

Sykkuno has stated his admiration for Shroud many times, and now Shroud has returned the affection after a gunfire exchange.

Sykkuno has grown in the Rust community while playing alongside Corpse Husband and Jacksepticeye. Shroud, a well known Tarkov player, was playing with Sykkuno when a shootout broke out between their groups.

Sykkuno went up some stairs and turned to Shroud just as Shroud saw him, basically at the same time. Shroud attempted to jump to keep Sykkuno from getting a clear shot, but Skkyuno kept a steady aim. From both perspectives, it was clear that Sykkuno took Shroud out within a second in an impressive exchange.

Related: Sykkuno doesn't know who Halsey is, wins over Twitter with his innocence

Shroud managed to get some shots in, but it was clear that Sykkuno was the winner of the shootout. Unfortunately for Sykkuno, someone had been waiting at the top of the stairs for him and quickly took out the hurt player. Those watching the streams must have been impressed because it's clear that Shroud was amazed.

BNANS: Sykkuno, can i take you a picture?



SYKKUNO: oh yeah



SHROUD: Can i take a picture with him?



JUST A REMINDER THAT SYKKUNO'S A BIG FAN OF SHROUD AND SHROUD ASKED FOR A PICTURE WITH SYKKUNO. THIS IS GOALS. — cadáver (@corpseqngels) January 9, 2021

Shroud took the time to tell Sykkuno that he had been the better player and clearly got the upper hand in the situation. Sykkuno, modest as always, downplayed his quick reaction skill, but Shroud made sure he knew the streamer had done well.

Related: Shroud takes on the role of a Bounty Hunter in Rust after he is made an offer he can't refuse

Advertisement

Sykkuno has improved with his time alongside Corpse Husband

It is no secret that Sykkuno and Corpse Husband have become the closest of friends in Rust. Corpse has invited the shy streamer into many other games, such as drunk Among Us, and has gotten positive responses.

corpse making corpse making

food for sykkuno food for toast pic.twitter.com/O3Q0govRVc — cas has classes 🌱🌧 (@KITTYKKVNO) January 15, 2021

The hard work has paid off because impressing someone like Shroud is a bigger deal than it seems. Shroud comes from Escape From Tarkov community, which is not a game whose competitive nature can be taken lightly. When Shroud says Sykkuno is good, he means it.

Related: Shroud points out a glaring problem with Escape from Tarkov and why he doesn't play it anymore