Sykkuno tricks Valkyrae into thinking he has a girlfriend

During a recent live stream, Thomas “Sykkuno” revealed that he managed to trick his friend and fellow streamer Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter into thinking he has a girlfriend.

Sykkuno has in the past few months been shipped with a range of content creators, including Valkyrae herself, Lily “LilyPichu” Ki and even Corpse Husband. However, he earlier revealed that he is single, and that the content creators he has been shipped with are merely his friends.

During an October 2020 stream, Sykkuno pointed to an empty area on his screen and said that “his girlfriend was right there.” The streamer had only been joking with Valkyrae and talked about the incident during a recent live stream.

Sykkuno fools Valkyrae into thinking that he has a girlfriend: Here is what happened

Sykkuno revealed during the live stream that he told Valkyrae on one of his off-days he was spending time with his “girlfriend.” On August 10, Valkyrae posted the chat on Twitter with the caption: “why is he like this”.

why is he like this pic.twitter.com/1GZam6hpUT — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) August 10, 2021

As can be seen, Sykkuno made the same joke that he had previously made previously, claiming that he would be “chilling with his girlfriend” during his day off.

I THOUGHT YOU WERE ABOUT TO SPILL SOME TEA pic.twitter.com/9QpR5atEoQ — rae☀️ (@Valkyrae) August 10, 2021

Valkyrae did not seem to believe him, and asked him to explain. Sykkuno then confessed that he was only kidding, and meant he would be spending time with himself. However, the streamer was certain that Valkyrae had indeed fallen for the prank once again.

“I cant believe Rae got so trolled, guys. She got so trolled, she completely fell for it even on my day off. I think that is why she fell for it though but it made it funnier. Like she was probably like “oh my god he probably doesn’t wanna tell the stream but he is leaking it to me.” And then it was just like, “nope, got her again.” You guys know how it is with me.”

The prank led to a hilarious conversation on Twitter between Valkyrae and Sykkuno. Valkyrae said that she thought Sykkuno was about to “spill some tea,” when in truth, the streamer was merely playing around with her.

Sykkuno’s fans will be happy to know that the streamer is still single.

Edited by Sabine Algur